No Comments

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Lands on AutoTrader’s Best New Cars List

Shocking! The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee wins a big award

Photo: Stellantis

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: The Jeep Grand Cherokee has won an award. Shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise since it’s the most-awarded SUV in history, but the all-new and all-improved Jeep Grand Cherokee scoring a spot among AutoTrader’s Best New Cars for 2022 is still nice however you slice it.

Stay on Top of It: Tips for maintaining your Jeep Grand Cherokee and keeping it on the road longer

AutoTrader heaped yet another piece of hardware of the Grand Cherokee in February, naming it one of the 12 Best New Cars for 2022. The award winners were picked out by AutoTrader’s team of experts, who narrowed down the delectable dozen by considering a wide range of attributes.

All-new Jeep Grand Cherokee ‘perfect vehicle’ for adventure

The Grand Cherokee Trailhawk 4xe is ridonkulous (and environmentally responsible)

Photo: Stellantis

You’d be hard-pressed to call the Grand Cherokee’s latest dub a surprise. Jeep’s expanded the SUV’s offering quite a bit over the last few years, adding the Grand Cherokee 4xe plug-in hybrid and the three-row Grand Cherokee L.

AutoTrader Executive Editor Brian Moody wasn’t stingy with the praise, calling the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee “the perfect vehicle to explore the type of living that starts where the pavement ends — but with a little extra space when compared to the Wrangler.”

AutoTrader video host and editor Jeff Glucker echoed the sentiment, singling out the Grand Cherokee L for its McIntosh audio system, calling it “one of the cleanest sounding audio systems I’ve ever heard in any car I’ve tested.”

New Grand Cherokee L, 4xe strengthen SUV’s portfolio

Grand Cherokee L already collecting W’s

Photo: Stellantis

He also notes the Grand Cherokee’s appeal with “outdoorsy types and suburbanites alike,” adding that the Grand Cherokee L and 4xe are handsome options that show growth from the Jeep brand.

Both will only help Jeep grow the lead between the Grand Cherokee and the second-most-awarded SUV, too. Just this year, the Grand Cherokee L picked the 2022 MotorWeek Drivers’ Choice Award for Best Large Utility. So it’s already on the way.

The Grand Cherokee lineup is thriving as a whole. In addition to AutoTrader’s Best New Cars for 2022 honor, it’s won The Car Connection’s Best SUV to Buy in 2022 as well as a Car and Driver Editors’ Choice award for midsize SUVs. Scooping ’em up, if you will.

Know that song where T-Pain goes “all I do is win, win, win no matter what”? That’s the Jeep Grand Cherokee.