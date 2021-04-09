No Comments

2022 Kia Carnival Overview

2022 Kia Carnival

The “Carnival” nameplate has existed for over 20 years in the Kia lineup — just not in the U.S. Here, we knew the vehicle as the Sedona minivan, which was in its third generation prior to 2021. But to align with Kia’s strategy to streamline and redesign its collection of vehicles, the model is being branded as “all-new” and as a Multi-Purpose Vehicle (MPV) instead of a minivan. As a result, the 2022 Kia Carnival is available nationwide, starting at $32,100.

What’s new for the 2022 Kia Carnival?

Even though the Carnival is being represented as a new vehicle in Kia’s advertising, the model carries over some of the same elements from the Sedona. Its boxy shape and roomy interior remain, but the Carnival is leaning closer toward being a large SUV than a minivan. The MPV has new features inside and out, making it a highly desired option for big families with modern needs.

Exterior

Similar to the Seltos and completely redesigned Sorento, the Carnival features slim daytime running lights that blend seamlessly into a modernized version of the Kia tiger nose grille. And thanks to the Carnival’s front end being boxier and less sloped, it presents itself as an attractive alternative to most vehicles in its segment (minivan, in this case). The wheel arches are more defined on the Carnival than the outgoing Sedona, giving it a more rugged look when combined with its 19-inch wheels. The base Carnival LX is available in four color options while the EX, SX, and SX Prestige add Aurora Black Pearl and Flare Red.

2022 Kia Carnival

2022 Kia Carnival

2022 Kia Carnival

2022 Kia Carnival

Interior

Inside, the Carnival has an updated cabin that was much-needed for the Sedona. Rather than a rounded, beige dashboard, the Carnival’s interior is sleek and attractive. Heated, SynTex-trimmed seats are standard on all but the base trim, as is a 10-way power driver’s seat with power lumbar support. But the ultimate in luxury can be found on the SX Prestige trim, which comes with dual power-tilting and sliding sunroofs, second-row “VIP” lounge seats with wing-out headrests and leg extensions, a heated steering wheel, and leather seating throughout.

When it comes to tech, an 8-inch touch screen is standard but a much larger 12.3-inch touch screen is standard on the EX trim and above. Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Voice Recognition, seven USB ports, and a six-speaker audio system are all standard features from the start. A rear dual screen entertainment system is standard on the SX and SX Prestige trims. And you can get more upscale amenities like a navigation system, SiriusXM satellite radio, and a wireless phone charger on higher trims, but the premium 12-speaker Bose audio system is reserved solely for the Carnival SX Prestige.

2022 Kia Carnival

2022 Kia Carnival

2022 Kia Carnival

2022 Kia Carnival

2022 Kia Carnival

2022 Kia Carnival

2022 Kia Carnival

2022 Kia Carnival

Performance and efficiency

With its 3.5-liter V6 engine paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, the 2022 Kia Carnival offers a best-in-class 290 horsepower as well as 262 lb-ft of torque. It also has a towing capacity of 3,500 pounds in case you want to haul some of your gear along for a weekend adventure. As with most large vehicles, fuel economy isn’t exactly impressive. Across the board, the Carnival can get 19 mpg in the city, 26 mpg on the highway, and 22 mpg combined.

Safety

According to Kia, the Carnival has “a more comprehensive list of standard Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) features than any in the segment.” On the base Carnival LX, the list includes Forward Collision Avoidance-Assist with Pedestrian Detection, Driver Attention Warning with Leading Vehicle Departure Alert, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Following Assist, High Beam Assist, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist, Parking Distance Warning (Reverse), Rear Occupant Alert, Safe Exit Assist, and a Rear View Monitor with Dynamic Parking Guidance. Even with that extensive list of safety systems, Kia offers more security on higher trims with Surround View Monitor, Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, Blind View Monitor, Highway Driving Assist, and Smart Cruise Control.