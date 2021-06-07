No Comments

2022 Kia Stinger Scorpion Edition Arrives at U.S. Dealerships

2022 Kia Stinger Scorpion Edition in Ceramic Silver

Back in March, when Kia announced the details of the 2022 Stinger, it also briefly mentioned a special Scorpion model. However, very few details were released about the limited-edition Stinger or when it would be available. Now, the automaker is proud to announce that the 2022 Kia Stinger Scorpion Special Edition is arriving at U.S. dealerships — and is expected to sell quickly.

“Stinger was a wake-up call to a segment long populated by European sport sedans when it debuted in 2017 (as a 2018 model). It redefined what enthusiast drivers thought about Kia and proved we could compete against the best vehicles in a hotly contested space,” said Sean Yoon, president & CEO of Kia North America and Kia America. “Since then, Stinger has built a loyal following of those looking for something unique and the Scorpion is set to continue that approach.”

This U.S.-only special edition model comes at a price of $52,585 for RWD models and $54,785 for the AWD option. For reference, the starting price of the standard base 2022 Stinger is $36,090, but the total price can get as high as $51,290 (or more) when you choose the top GT2 trim. Adding to the Stinger Scorpion exclusivity is the fact that only 250 models will be offered per month across the entire country.

What’s on the Kia Stinger Scorpion Special Edition?

Kia vaguely teased at a few features on the Scorpion Edition Stinger back in March, like a rear spoiler and unique wheels. But here’s the comprehensive list of special edition features:

Three exterior colors: Snow White Pearl, Aurora Black, and Ceramic Silver

Blacked-out fender garnish, side mirror caps, and darkened exhaust tips

Body-color rear spoiler

19-inch black wheels

Carbon fiber trim inside the cockpit

Two interior options: Red or Black Nappa leather

If you’re hoping to get behind the wheel of this limited-edition Stinger, you’ll have to contact your local Kia dealership, as Kia has not released any info on how or where, exactly, to purchase it.