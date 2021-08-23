No Comments

2022 Tahoe, Suburban Gain New Off-Road Performance Package

The 2021 Suburban

Photo: Chevrolet

The Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban are only receiving minor changes for the 2022 model year since they were just redesigned for the 2021 model year. However, one of their more notable updates is that they will introduce the new Off-Road Performance Package.

What is this package?

The 2021 Tahoe

Photo: General Motors

The Off-Road Performance Package will be optional for the 2022 Tahoe and Suburban. It includes dual twin polished stainless-steel exhaust tips and the 6.2-liter V8 engine. Adding this package will be the only way to get the V8 for the Z71 trim.

In order to choose the package, you must also opt for the Off-Road Capability Package, which consists of Air Ride Adaptive suspension, an electronic limited-slip differential, and Magnetic Ride Control. These features make for smoother rides on different terrains.

The 2021 Tahoe

Photo: Chevrolet

In addition, you’ll need to have the Luxury Package, which adds safety technologies like HD Surround Vision and Rear Pedestrian Alert. It also includes interior amenities such as an automatic heated steering wheel, heated second-row outboard seats, and power 60/40 split-folding rear rows. Plus, the outside mirror and power driver seat will receive memory settings so that it’s easier to switch between drivers.

The final package you’ll need is the Max Trailering Package. As its name suggests, it allows the Tahoe and Suburban to tow a small trailer or boat thanks to an enhanced cooling radiator, a trailer brake controller, Hitch Guidance with Hitch View, and the Advanced Trailering System. This last system features an in-vehicle Trailering App with trailer maintenance reminders, security alerts, and more.

Other minor changes you can expect for the 2022 Chevy Tahoe and Suburban are an increased availability of the 6.2-liter V8 and some new paint color options. The GM Arlington Assembly plant will begin producing the SUVs on Oct. 4.