2022 Wagoneer Overview

The 2022 Wagoneer is back after a nearly 30-year hiatus, arriving with the perfect blend of contemporary and classic style. This American icon has a good mix of capability, technology, and comfort needed in today’s world.

Exterior

With its Jeep brand heritage, the all-new Wagoneer has a sophisticated exterior design with features you probably recognize. Its seven-slot grille is surrounded in chrome and flanked by crisp LED headlights and fog lights. The sloping lines of the SUV’s body are meant to represent the rolling hills of the American west, inspiring you to accept adventure. You can get the Wagoneer in one of five exterior colors and a tri-pane panoramic sunroof is available for added luxury. The wheels come in 18-, 20-, or 22-inch sizes and are either painted silver, standard aluminum, or aluminum with black noise pockets.

Interior

Offering the most overall passenger volume in its class, the Wagoneer prioritizes comfort and versatility in its interior. Behind the third row is 27.4 cubic feet of cargo space, but when all of the seats are folded down, that opens up 116.7 cubic feet of room. Putting those seats down is easy thanks to the available power-folding third-row bench seat and the 40/20/40-split second-row seat. Additional notable interior comfort features include tri-zone climate control, heated and ventilated front seats, and power lumbar for the front seats. You’ll get to select one of two colors for the Wagoneer’s Nappa leather-trimmed seats: Global Black or Sea Salt/Black.

The 2022 Wagoneer offers a long list of standard and available tech to make each trip enjoyable for the whole crew. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along with a wireless charging pad help keep the cabin clear of unsightly cords. The next-gen Uconnect 5 10.1-inch touch screen provides a stunning display and connects you with pertinent vehicle info as well as entertainment features. One unique available tech feature includes the class-exclusive passenger interactive display — a 10.25-inch touch screen that’s mounted to the dash so the front passenger can easily adjust GPS coordinates, relay vital trip info, and much more. For back-seat passengers, the available 10.1-inch entertainment screens are great for long road trips.

Performance and capability

The 2022 Wagoneer comes with the power and ability you need to chart off-road journeys across the country. Under the hood is a 5.7-liter V8 engine paired with an eTorque 48-volt hybrid with fuel-saving technology. The engine is mated to a TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission and you can expect to achieve a mighty 392 horsepower and 404 lb-ft of torque. When it’s time to go off-road, three 4×4 systems are available: Quadra-Trac I, Quadra-Trac II, and Quadra-Drive II. All of these capable technologies allow for up to 24 inches of water fording. When you add the available Quadra-Lift air suspension, the Wagoneer gets up to 10 inches of ground clearance and best-in-class towing capability of up to 10,000 pounds.

Safety

Considering the level of luxury Jeep is pushing with the arrival of the Wagoneer, it makes sense that the SUV is filled with a long list of standard safety tech. Advanced driver-assist systems on the SUV include Active Lane Management, Blind Spot Detection, Front and Rear Park Assist, and more. Along with the ordinary standard systems you’d expect to see, the Wagoneer has some unique available features you can add, such as Parallel and Perpendicular Park Assist as well as Intersection Collision Assist.