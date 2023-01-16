No Comments

2023 Buick Enclave Overview

Photo: Buick

One year after receiving a major redesign, the Buick Enclave arrives for 2023 with just a few small changes. This premium midsize SUV comes with a versatile three-row interior, extensive cargo space, and plenty of advanced technologies and high-end amenities. The 2023 Enclave is available in Essence, Premium, and Avenir trim levels.

More Details on the 2023 Enclave: Get to know this luxurious Buick SUV

Performance

Each Enclave model carries a 3.6-liter V6 engine and nine-speed automatic transmission, delivering 310 horsepower and 266 lb-ft of torque. The Enclave can also tow up to 5,000 pounds when properly equipped. Intelligent AWD is available at all trim levels for enhanced traction, and the standard Premium Ride suspension promotes comfort and smooth handling along the way.

Exterior design

The Enclave’s sleek exterior showcases 18-inch aluminum wheels, LED headlamps, and chrome accents. Heated side mirrors, roof-mounted side rails, and a hands-free power programmable liftgate come standard as well. The available Sport Touring Edition package adds 20-inch gloss black wheels and a unique grille design. Paint color options for the Enclave include Rich Garnet Metallic, White Frost Tricoat, and new Moonstone Gray Metallic.

Photo: Buick

Interior features

The interior of the 2023 Enclave fits up to seven passengers, or up to 97.4 cubic feet of cargo when both rear rows are folded flat. Heated, power-adjustable front seats and a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel come standard, along with USB charging ports for each row, tri-zone automatic climate control, and QuietTuning technology to block outside noise from the cabin. Premium upgrades include ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, and a power moonroof.

Safety and connectivity

The Enclave comes standard with the Enhanced Buick Driver Confidence package, which gathers safety technologies like Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, and Front and Rear Park Assist. Advanced features like Rear Pedestrian Alert, HD Surround Vision, and Adaptive Cruise Control are available as well.

Meanwhile, the standard Buick Infotainment System comes with an 8-inch touch screen, wireless smartphone connectivity via Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and W-Fi hotspot capability. Deluxe features like built-in navigation and a Bose premium sound system are available for each trim level.

Looking for information on other Buick SUV models as well? Check out our overview of the 2023 Buick Envision.