2023 Chevrolet Blazer Overview

2023 Chevrolet Blazer RS

Photo: Chevrolet

The Chevrolet Blazer is all new for the 2023 model year. This Camaro-inspired SUV now boasts enhanced tech tools along with updated styling. Here’s a closer look at what this family-friendly model has to offer.

The 2023 Chevrolet Blazer is available at four distinct trim levels: 2LT, 3LT, RS, and Premier.

Exterior

For the latest model year, the Blazer sports a fresh new look, complete with a redesigned grille, updated headlights and taillights, and a new front fascia. The Blazer also gained Daytime Running Lamps for improved visibility.

The all-new Blazer also features a range of additional customization options. You’ll now be able to choose from a range of new 18-, 20-, and 21-inch wheels available. And on top of that, the Blazer now offers three new exterior colors: Sterling Gray Metallic, Radiant Red Tintcoat, and Copper Bronze Metallic.

Interior

Much like the exterior, the Blazer’s interior has been revamped for 2023. The cabin sports sleek, Camaro-inspired design elements alongside everyday practical amenities.

This five-seat SUV offers 30.5 cubic feet of storage space, giving you enough room for necessities like strollers, pet crates, luggage, golf bags, and more. For more room to carry your gear, you can fold down the rear seats to open up 64.2 cubic feet of cargo space.

The 2023 Blazer also boasts a range of convenient tech upgrades. It now comes with a 10-inch touch-screen infotainment system, and wireless charging stations are now available across the entire model lineup.

Powertrain and performance

You can pick from two available engine options for the Blazer. The 2.0-liter inline-four engine is standard on the 2LT, 3LT, and Premier. It delivers 228 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque, channeled through a nine-speed automatic transmission. If you opt for the RS or Premier, you can enjoy the more powerful 3.6-liter V6, which pumps out 308 horsepower and 270 lb-ft of torque. Optional all-wheel is available on all models of the Blazer.

Safety

Just as you’d expect from a family-oriented vehicle, the Blazer comes standard with

the Chevy Safety Assist. This suite include six advanced tech tools: the Following Distance Indicator, IntelliBeam automatic high beams, Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, and Forward Collision Alert.

