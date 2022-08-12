No Comments

2023 Chevrolet Colorado Gets a Major Redesign

Photo: Chevrolet

The Chevrolet Colorado’s long-awaited redesign has arrived. For the 2023 model year, this midsize truck will receive a major overhaul that includes performance improvements, a new look both inside and out, enhanced standard tech features, and an increased focus on all-terrain driving.

The 2023 Chevrolet Colorado lineup will offer five models: Work Truck (WT), Trail Boss (an all-new trim level), LT, Z71, and ZR2. Notably, three of these are designed specifically for off-roading.

Photo: Chevrolet

A new powertrain

All five 2023 Colorado trims come with a single 2.7-liter turbo engine and an eight-speed automatic transmission, but there’s a twist. This new engine offers three different output levels: 237 horsepower and 259 lb-ft of torque for WT and LT, 310 horsepower and 390 lb-ft of torque for Z71 and Trail Boss, and 310 horsepower and 430 lb-ft of torque for ZR2.

WT and LT trims can tow up to 3,500 pounds, while the other three are rated for a 7,700-pound max. The Colorado offers Hitch Guidance and available features like the Trailering App and Hitch View to help drivers make the most of the truck’s towing abilities.

Photo: Chevrolet

Off-road options

With three off-road trims, the 2023 Colorado places a high priority on all-terrain performance. Trail Boss and Z71 trims get a limited-slip differential for improved traction. The ZR2 receives even more capable power-locking front and rear differentials, plus Multimatic DSSV dampers, skid plates, and an available Desert Boss package.

The Colorado’s new chassis includes a 2-inch suspension lift and ultra-wide stance for the Trail Boss and a 3-inch lift for the ZR2. It also provides each off-road trim with better ground clearance and approach angles. An Off-Road Performance Display app optimizes handling with the help of five selectable drive modes: Normal, Tow/Haul, Off-Road, Terrain, and Baja (for desert off-roading).

Photo: Chevrolet

Exterior design changes

Along with a wider, more aggressive stance, the 2023 Colorado comes with a raised grille, a hood profile that allows for better visibility, and standard 17-inch wheels. Meanwhile, the lineup’s look has been simplified — crew cab/short box is now the only configuration available for each trim.

The Colorado comes with an array of new bed and tailgate upgrades. The gate is available with a lockable, drainable storage compartment, remote locking/unlocking, and a new half-open position that makes it more versatile. The bed offers 17 available tie-downs, a tri-level storage option, and tire grooves for a bicycle or motorcycle.

Photo: Chevrolet

Interior tech and features

The cabin of the 2023 Colorado has been fully redesigned. WT and Trail Boss trims have a more rugged interior look. LT shows off silver accents and soft-touch materials, and Z71 highlights black and red accents to go with cloth/leatherette upholstery. Other new features include round vents, a redesigned center console, and available contrast stitching. The Colorado is also available with a sunroof for the first time.

A new 11.3-inch touch screen pairs with an 8-inch digital driver display, providing access to available Google Built-in features, trailering cameras, and off-road technologies. Chevy Safety Assist comes standard with features like Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, and Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning. HD Surround Vision, Blind Zone Steering Assist, and Rear Cross Traffic Braking are available as well.

According to Chevrolet, the new Colorado will be available sometime during the first half of 2023. In the meantime, check out The News Wheel’s coverage of the 2022 Colorado and other Chevrolet trucks.