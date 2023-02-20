No Comments

2023 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Overview

Photo: Chevrolet

Now in its 70th year, the Chevrolet Corvette continues to push forward with advanced performance and design while upholding its iconic sports car legacy. The 2023 Corvette Stingray is no exception, delivering memorable mid-engine power and handling, stylish coupe and convertible configurations, and an array of advanced features to enhance the driving experience.

Photo: Chevrolet

What’s new

To celebrate 70 years, the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray is available in a new 70th Anniversary Special Edition. Features include an engine cover, brake calipers, and wheel stripes in Edge Red, plus unique badging and logos, racing stripes, a red-stitched interior, and a White Pearl Metallic Tricoat or Carbon Flash Metallic paint job. And all 2023 Corvette Stingray models receive a 70th anniversary interior plaque and rear window graphic.

Photo: Chevrolet

Performance

The 2023 Corvette Stingray’s mid-engine design allows for greater agility, better weight distribution, and stickier traction. The 6.2-liter V8 engine delivers 490 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque, and it’s matched by a quick-shifting eight-speed dual-clutch transmission and a four-wheel independent suspension. For even more powerful performance, the Stingray can be equipped with the Z51 Performance Package, which adds an upgraded exhaust, brakes, and suspension, plus an electronic limited-slip differential and a special rear spoiler — giving drivers 495 horsepower, 470 lb-ft of torque, and a 0-60 mph time of 2.9 seconds.

Photo: Chevrolet

Exterior

The dramatic design of the Corvette Stingray makes an instant impression. The aerodynamically enhanced exterior incorporates large side air intakes, available multi-spoke forged aluminum wheels, and menacing LED projector headlamps. A unique rear window opening showcases the engine positioned behind the driver’s seat. Coupe configurations come with an available transparent roof panel, while convertibles receive a retractable hardtop. For 2023, 14 paint color options are available, including Amplify Orange Tint, Caffeine Metallic, and Accelerate Yellow.

Photo: Chevrolet

Interior

The Corvette Stingray enables comfortable high-performance driving with features like power-adjustable GT1 bucket seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with a racing-style flat top and bottom, and a Rear Camera Mirror. Interior upholstery and color options include Mulan or Napa leather in Jet Black, Adrenaline Red, and Sky Cool Gray. The new Stealth Interior Trim Package displays dark-finished aluminum accents for the speaker grille, console trim plate, and air vents. Meanwhile, dual front and rear trunks provide a combined 12.6 cubic feet of storage space.

Photo: Chevrolet

Infotainment and safety tech

For connectivity on road or track, the 2023 Corvette Stingray comes standard with an 8-inch color touch screen, a 12-inch digital driver display, and features like wireless smartphone integration and cloud-connected personalization settings. A 10-speaker Bose premium sound system is included as well, and all trim levels offer a performance data and video recorder. For safety, the Stingray comes equipped with Rear Park Assist and an HD Rear Vision Camera, plus options like Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Side Blind Zone Alert, and an HD Front Vision Camera.

