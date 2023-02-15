No Comments

2023 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Packages

The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 70th Anniversary convertible finished in White Pearl Metallic Tri-coat.

The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette offers a variety of packages designed to help you put a custom twist on your brand-new dream car. Here’s a look at what you can choose from.

Ready to Get Your Dream Car? Learn about custom ordering your Corvette

Z51 Performance Package

As the name suggests, this package is loaded with premium features like a Z51 performance suspension system, an electronic limited-slip differential, a performance ratio rear axle, and Z51 performance Brembo antilock brakes. Other enhancements include a heavy-duty cooling system, a Z51 rear spoiler, Michelin run-flat summer tires, and a stylish Performance exhaust system that provides an aggressive exhaust note and boosts your vehicle’s power output.

Stingray R Appearance Package

This package adds some extra flair to your Corvette with a black center hood stripe in with tone-on-tone logos and Corvette racing script. Plus, it decorates both sides of your vehicle with Stingray R graphics.

Contoured Liner Package

Protect your Corvette’s interior with these custom-made floor liners, designed for both the seating area and the trunk. They add some custom style to your vehicle with their custom Jake logo, a familiar sight to fans of Corvette Racing.

70th Anniversary Special Edition

This special-edition package dresses up the Corvette from the inside out. The car’s exterior gains exclusive badging, Edge Red-painted brake calipers, along with 19-inch front and 20-inch rear wheels. These exclusive forged aluminum wheels boast a 20-spoke design, painted Midnight Gray with and accented with a red stripe. You can also opt for racing stripes in Satin Black or Matrix Gray.

On the inside, this package provides red seatbelts, as well as Ceramic White Napa leather seating surfaces with Red stitching and perforated inserts. And much like the exterior, the 70th Anniversary Special Edition package features exclusive badging throughout the cabin.

In addition to these distinguishing characteristics, this special edition also comes with a two-piece set of premium leather luggage, complete with red stitching and 70th Anniversary logos to match your vehicle. And under the hood, you’ll find a one-piece Edge Red engine cover with stylish embossed Corvette lettering.

For more information on the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette, stay tuned to The News Wheel.