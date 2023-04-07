No Comments

2023 Chevrolet Malibu Overview

Photo: Chevrolet

The Malibu is an iconic nameplate of the Chevy brand. For decades, it has been the go-to car for conscious buyers due to its affordability and impressive fuel economy. Here’s what you can expect on the 2023 Malibu.

Exterior

The Malibu is often portrayed as a classy car for all kinds of drivers. As such, color options are mostly subtle and sophisticated. You can paint the 2023 Malibu in one of seven colors: Mineral Gray Metallic, Dark Ash Metallic, Summit White, Mosaic Black Metallic, Sterling Gray Metallic, Riverside Blue Metallic, and Radiant Red Tintcoat.

However, if you want to elevate the exterior a bit, the Malibu is available in special Midnight, Sport, and Redline Edition models. Each offers exclusive design elements ranging from all-black features to larger wheels, and more.

Standard exterior features on the base trim Malibu include 16-inch aluminum wheels, Daytime Running Lamps, halogen headlamps, and power outside mirrors. But you can upgrade to even more convenience on higher trims with amenities like a dual-pane power sunroof, LED lighting, and larger 17- to 19-inch wheels.

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Interior

You can seat up to five people in the new Chevy Malibu. Behind the rear 60/40 seats are 15.7 cubic feet of space in the trunk. While not too luxurious, the interior of the Malibu seems comfortable and practical with amenities like carpeted floor mats, remote start, and a rearview day/night mirror. But as you move through the trim lineup, you’ll find more upscale features like dual-zone automatic climate control, heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, a driver memory system, and ambient lighting.

Technology

Similar to its interior offerings, there’s not a ton to get excited about when it comes to technology in the new Malibu; however, you’ll still be connected on the go with its standard features. The base LS trim of the Malibu comes with an 8-inch touch-screen display, wireless Apple CarPlay, wireless Android Auto, voice command, Bluetooth, OnStar, and a Wi-Fi hotspot. Available tech features include a nine-speaker Bose premium audio system, a charge-only USB port, navigation, a SiriusXM trial subscription, and wireless charging.

Photo: Chevrolet

Performance and efficiency

Powering the 2023 Malibu is a 1.5-liter turbo four-cylinder engine that gets 160 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque. Fuel efficiency is best on the LS, RS, and LT trims at 29 mpg in the city, 36 mpg on the highway, and 32 mpg combined. The Malibu 2LT dips a bit to 22 mpg in the city, 33 mpg on the highway, and 26 mpg combined.

Safety

Keeping you safe in the new Chevy Malibu are advanced systems from Chevy’s Safety Assist suite. This includes Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Front Pedestrian Braking, IntelliBeam High Beam Assist, and Automatic Emergency Braking. You’ll also have some peace of mind with the Teen Driver system. You can increase your safety with available systems like Automatic Parking Assist, Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Park Assist, and Adaptive Cruise Control.