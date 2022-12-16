No Comments

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Overview

Photo: Chevrolet

The 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 offers utility, capability, and plenty of power for both work and play. From its impressive towing specs to its off-road-ready features, here’s a look at what the 2023 Silverado 1500 has to offer.

What’s new

For the 2023 model year, the Silverado 1500 features the new ZR2 Bison special edition. This off-road-oriented model boasts plenty of armor, including five hot-stamped boron steel skid plates, along with 3-millimeter-thick steel front and rear bumpers. These durable bumpers come with integrated step pads, heavy-duty recovery points, and winch compatibility for even more utility when you’re out exploring the trails. And on top of that, it provides a smooth ride with Multimatic 40-millimeter DSSV spool-valve dampers.

Exterior

The 2023 Chevrolet Silverado provides plenty of practical features. Its truck bed offers a best-in-class maximum cargo space of 89.1 cubic feet, along with a dozen cargo tie downs to help you secure your gear. On top of that, it comes standard with the high-strength steel Durabed, along with the standard CornerStep rear bumper. And to add more versatility to your truck with the available six-function Multi-Flex™ tailgate, which can transform into a bench, a step, or a bed extender, among other options.



Interior



The Silverado’s trim level lineup ranges from simple and practical to upscale and luxurious. The entry-level model features rubberized floors, USB ports to charge your phone, cloth seating, and a convenient infotainment system. Upgrade to a higher trim level for leather upholstery, a heated steering wheel, heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear outboard seats, and more advanced tech tools.



On the LT model and higher, the Silverado comes standard with a 13.4-inch-diagonal touch-screen display, along with wireless smartphone connectivity and a wireless phone charging system. The Silverado 1500 also features Google Built-In for easy access to Google Play, Google Maps, and Google Assistant when you’re behind the wheel.

Powertrain

You can power your Silverado 1500 with one of four available engines. At the base trim level, it come standard with a 2.7-liter Turbo High-Output engine that provides 310 horsepower and 348 lb-ft of torque, which gives you 9,500 pounds of towing capability and a payload rating of 2,260 pounds. For more power, you choose between two V8 mills: the 5.3-liter EcoTec3 V8 that puts out 355 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque, and the 6.2-liter EcoTec3 V8 that offers 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. The Silverado 1500 also provides a 3.0-liter Duramax® Turbo-Diesel engine, which churns out 305 horsepower and 495 lb-ft of torque and provides a towing capacity of 13,300 pounds when properly equipped.

Safety

From the base trim level and above, the Silverado 1500 offers more standard safety features than other models in its class. Every model boasts the full Chevy Safety Assist suite of driver-assist tools. These include IntelliBeam® automatic high beams, Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Automatic Emergency Braking, Following Distance Indicator, and Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning. You can also opt for Super Cruise for hands-free driving on over 200,000 miles of roads.

