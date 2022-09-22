No Comments

2023 Chevrolet Tahoe Overview

Photo: Chevrolet

The 2023 Chevrolet Tahoe is a spacious three-row SUV that gained some new tech tools for the latest model year. On top of that, it received new exterior colors and styling options. Here’s a look at the highlights of this family-friendly vehicle.

You can pick from six trim levels available for the 2023 Chevrolet Tahoe: LS, LT, RST, Z71, Premier, and High Country. All models come standard with front-wheel drive and offer four-wheel drive, except for the Z71, which is exclusively available with four-wheel drive.

Protect Your New Vehicle: The value of GAP Insurance

Exterior

For 2023, the Tahoe retains its recently refreshed designed, while adding a few extra options. You can now dress up your SUV in Silver Sage Metallic, Radiant Red Tintcoat, or Sterling Gray Metallic exterior colors. You can also choose a new black grille design for the LT, LS, RST, and Premier trim levels.

Interior

This spacious three-row SUV provides up to 122.9 cubic feet of cargo room. You can opt for plenty of luxuries, including heat and ventilated seats, a heated steering wheel, and leather upholstery, Up front, you’ll find a massive 12.3-inch infotainment screen display, standard on the LT trim and higher. Through this advanced infotainment system, you’ll be able to sync your smartphone, access available navigation features, and access up to 13 available camera views.

Powertrain

The Tahoe offers you a choice of three engines, all paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. The standard 5.3-liter V8 offers 355 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque. With this engine under the hood, the Tahoe can achieve its maximum trailering capacity of 8,400 pounds. Step up to the available 6.2-liter V8 for 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. If you’re looking for the power and efficiency of a diesel, you can opt for the 3.0-liter inline-six turbo diesel engine. It provides 277 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque.

Safety

Like many other Chevrolet models, the 2023 Tahoe comes equipped with six intelligent tech tools in the Chevy Safety Assist bundle. These include Automatic Emergency Braking, Intellibeam automatic headlamps, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure warning, Forward Collision Alert, Following distance Indicator, and Front Pedestrian Braking. You can upgrade to a higher trim level for access to helpful features like HD Surround Vision, Rear Pedestrian Alert, and the Rear Camera Mirror. And new for 2023, the Tahoe offers Super Cruise hands-free driving technology for the Premier and High Country trim levels.

For more info on the Chevrolet lineup, stay tuned to The News Wheel.