2023 Chevrolet Trailblazer Overview

Whether you’re navigating tight city streets or heading out of town on a camping trip, the 2023 Chevrolet Trailblazer delivers efficient performance, versatile design, and an array of standard tech features. For the new model year, this small SUV is available in LS, LT, ACTIV, and RS trims.

Performance

Under the hood, the 2023 Trailblazer’s LS and LT trims carry a standard 1.2-liter turbo engine that generates 137 horsepower and 162 lb-ft of torque to go with up to 30 combined mpg. ACTIV and RS trims come with a 1.3-liter turbo that puts out 155 horsepower and 174 lb-ft of torque while achieving up to 31 combined mpg. Front-wheel drive and a continuously variable transmission come standard on each trim, with all-wheel drive and a nine-speed automatic transmission available across the lineup as well.

Exterior

The 2023 Trailblazer’s exterior shows off standard 17-inch aluminum wheels and LED daytime running lamps, along with the available Blackout Package’s dark grille bar and badging. Higher trims offer 18-inch wheels, roof-mounted side rails, and full LED lighting, along with dual chrome exhaust and even more blacked-out features for the sporty RS. Paint shades like Nitro Yellow Metallic and Fountain Blue are new for 2022, and the Trailblazer is also available with multiple contrast roof color combinations.

Interior

There’s room for up to five people and 25.3 cubic feet of cargo inside the 2023 Trailblazer, or you can flatten the split-folding second row to fit 54.4 cubic feet of your stuff. On LT and above trims, you can upgrade with a power-adjustable driver’s seat, heated front seats, automatic climate control, second-row USB charging ports, a panoramic power sunroof, and a hands-free power liftgate.

Infotainment and safety tech

The 2023 Chevrolet Trailblazer is well-equipped with standard infotainment and safety tech. The 7-inch touch screen provides access to wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth hands-free calling, and Wi-Fi hotspot capability. Meanwhile, the Chevy Safety Assist suite supplies six confidence-enhancing systems: Forward Collision Alert, Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, Following Distance Indicator, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, and IntelliBeam auto high beams.

