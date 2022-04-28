No Comments

2023 Corvette Z06 Auction Raises $1 Million for Charity

Photo: Chevrolet

The excitement surrounding the 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 was at an all-time high earlier this month when the first retail production model went on sale at the Barrett-Jackson Palm Beach Auction.

A Good Read: Learn about the iconic history of the Chevrolet brand

While the MSRP of the new model is expected to be close to $90,000, the performance vehicle raised a total of $1 million for the Thurgood Marshall College Fund at the auction. Combined with the 2023 Corvette Z06 70th Anniversary Edition that was auctioned in January, the two models have raised $4.6 million for charity.

“The 2022 Palm Beach Auction is a community event that we are very proud to be associated with,” said Dr. Harry L. Williams, president & CEO of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund. “Through the generous support of GM, Chevrolet and Barrett-Jackson, we raised a significant amount of funds and awareness of our TQRP initiative, which provides opportunities for students of color in the K-12 educational environment and beyond.”

The new Corvette Z06 is the most powerful of any production vehicle, delivering an incredible 670 horsepower with its V8 engine. With this setup, the latest Corvette Z06 also goes from 0-60 mph in just 2.6 seconds. Other high-performance features and figures that stand out on the new Chevy performance car include a roaring quad exhaust, 1.22 lateral G-force, an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, and a performance data recorder.

Chevy still has the new Corvette Z06 listed as “Available Summer 2022,” so it’s unclear when the exciting new vehicle will appear on dealership lots.