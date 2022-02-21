No Comments

2023 Corvette Z06 Raises Money for Operation Homefront

Photo: Chevrolet

By auctioning off the very first 70th Anniversary Edition 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06, Chevrolet recently raised $3.6 million on behalf of Operation Homefront. This record-breaking surpassed the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction’s previous record, set by the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray’s sale by $600,000.

Record-breaking auction sale

The Corvette has a legacy on the racetrack, so it’s only fitting that retired Corvette Racing pro Oliver Gavin drove the first-ever 70th Anniversary Edition 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 to the auction block. After much bidding, the milestone model ultimately went to Rick Hendrick, chairman and CEO of Hendrick Automotive Group. Hendrick paid $3.6 million for the vehicle — and the entirety of the purchase price went to Operation Homefront, a charity program that benefits military families.

“We are deeply grateful to our friends at Chevrolet and Barrett-Jackson for choosing Operation Homefront as the beneficiary of this incredible auction,” stated Brig. Gen. (ret.) John I. Pray Jr., who serves as the president and CEO of Operation Homefront. He further explained that the sales from this sports car will enable Operation Homefront to aid military families who are experiencing financial struggles.

Chevrolet and Operation Homefront

Chevrolet has supported Operation Homefront for nearly five years. The brand has expressed its support in a variety of ways, including donating seven Silverado trucks to the organization’s headquarters and regional offices. Chevy has also directly provided funding for the charity’s services. This recent auction has enabled Chevy to benefit Operation Homefront even more that past efforts.

The 70th Anniversary Edition sets itself apart from other Corvette models with a variety of signature styling cues. It rides on wheels that sport commemorative caps, and it’s available in two exclusive colors: Carbon Flash Metallic and White Pearl Metallic Tri-coat. Both are available with contrasting exterior accent stripes.

On the inside, it sports red contrast stitching, red seatbelts, and upscale materials throughout the cabin. Other signature features include exterior badges and 70th Anniversary Edition emblazoned throughout the cabin.

To learn more about the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06, check out our model overview.