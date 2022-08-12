No Comments

2023 Ford Bronco, Bronco Sport Heritage Edition is Handsome as Hell

Yummy yum yum

Photo: Ford

Back in June, Ford revealed the Heritage Edition package for the 2023 F-150, paying tribute to the two-tone trucks of yesteryear. I, and no doubt many other folks, realized that if there was any other vehicle in the fold primed for a Heritage Edition of its own, it’d be the new Bronco and Bronco Sport. And wouldn’t ya know it? Ford knew it, too.

New Bronco Sport gets in on the retro action

Now that’s a color combo

Photo: Ford

Photo: Ford

The Oxford White grille with Race Red lettering? Chef’s kiss

Photo: Ford

Does it get more classic than Oxford White wheels?

Photo: Ford

Deliciously vintage down to the detail

Photo: Ford

2023 Ford Bronco and Bronco Sport Big Bend models will both be available with Heritage Edition packages that arguably kick quite a bit more ass than the F-150’s. Because, you see, these limited edition SUVs pull in classic Oxford White in the roof, grille, and wheels and match it to unique colors with a decidedly swinging ’60s vibe. It’s really something to behold, and it arguably captures the retro feel better than the F-150 Heritage Edition.

Ford opened up the order banks for the 2023 Ford Bronco Sport Heritage and Heritage Limited on Thursday, extending vintage-looking goodness to the latest new addition to the Bronco stable. Like its larger sibling, the Bronco Sport gets an Oxford White grille with Race Red BRONCO lettering and contrast Oxford White roof. It also gets 17-inch aluminum wheels and bodyside stripes in — you guessed it — Oxford White.

Flower power and bellbottoms and free love and

Photo: Ford

The Bronco Sport pairs all that tasty Oxford White with your choice of seven exterior colors, including a new Robin’s Egg Blue option inspired by the Arcadian Blue color for the 1966 Bronco. With the higher-end Heritage Limited Edition based on the Badlands, you’ll have your pick from Peak Blue, Robin’s Egg Blue, or Yellowstone Metallic — the latter of which was inspired by the 1971 Bronco’s Prairie Yellow.

The 2023 Bronco Sport Heritage Edition feels plenty vintage on the inside, too, with heathered Navy Pier seats with plaid inserts and Race Red and Robin’s Egg Blue accent stitching. This color scheme carries on throughout the interior, including on the MOLLE strap storage system, which gets Navy Pier straps and Race Red zipper grips.

Heritage Limited Edition models don’t just add more power with the 250-horsepower 2.0-liter EcoBoost. They get upgrades like leather-trimmed seating, Oxford White door inserts, 29-inch all-terrain off-road tires, and classic Bronco script lettering over the front fender.

2023 Ford Bronco Heritage Edition looks like a real throwback

This makes the 25-year wait worth it

Photo: Ford

This is what peak Bronco looks like

Photo: Ford

Cursive: It’s not just for not teaching in school anymore

Photo: Ford

And it’s PLAID on the inside? Oh lawd

Photo: Ford

Heritage Edition and Heritage Limited Edition package offerings are similar for the 2023 Ford Bronco two-door and four-door, but there are some notable differences. For starters, both packages deck out the Bronco’s instrument panel in Oxford White with Race Red lettering, matching the distinctive grille. The Heritage Limited Edition swaps in 17-inch black-painted wheels with a dog dish center and Oxford White lips.

Whereas the Bronco Sport gets seven color options, the Bronco Heritage Edition will have just five color options to choose from. But, honestly, looking at it decked out in Race Red, it’s hard to imagine having it any other way. 2023 Ford Bronco Heritage Limited Editions are available exclusively in Robin’s Egg Blue at launch.

Folks awaiting the chance to fill their Bronco orders will have first crack at the Heritage Edition and Heritage Limited Edition later this year. And that advantage could be critical given that Ford will only build 1,966 Heritage Limited Editions each for the Bronco and the Bronco Sport.