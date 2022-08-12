2023 Ford Bronco, Bronco Sport Heritage Edition is Handsome as Hell
Back in June, Ford revealed the Heritage Edition package for the 2023 F-150, paying tribute to the two-tone trucks of yesteryear. I, and no doubt many other folks, realized that if there was any other vehicle in the fold primed for a Heritage Edition of its own, it’d be the new Bronco and Bronco Sport. And wouldn’t ya know it? Ford knew it, too.
Bronco Just Keeps Getting More Badass: New Everglades trim adds a factory-installed snorkel
New Bronco Sport gets in on the retro action
2023 Ford Bronco and Bronco Sport Big Bend models will both be available with Heritage Edition packages that arguably kick quite a bit more ass than the F-150’s. Because, you see, these limited edition SUVs pull in classic Oxford White in the roof, grille, and wheels and match it to unique colors with a decidedly swinging ’60s vibe. It’s really something to behold, and it arguably captures the retro feel better than the F-150 Heritage Edition.
Ford opened up the order banks for the 2023 Ford Bronco Sport Heritage and Heritage Limited on Thursday, extending vintage-looking goodness to the latest new addition to the Bronco stable. Like its larger sibling, the Bronco Sport gets an Oxford White grille with Race Red BRONCO lettering and contrast Oxford White roof. It also gets 17-inch aluminum wheels and bodyside stripes in — you guessed it — Oxford White.
The Bronco Sport pairs all that tasty Oxford White with your choice of seven exterior colors, including a new Robin’s Egg Blue option inspired by the Arcadian Blue color for the 1966 Bronco. With the higher-end Heritage Limited Edition based on the Badlands, you’ll have your pick from Peak Blue, Robin’s Egg Blue, or Yellowstone Metallic — the latter of which was inspired by the 1971 Bronco’s Prairie Yellow.
Watch: See the Bronco, Bronco Sport Heritage Edition in action
The 2023 Bronco Sport Heritage Edition feels plenty vintage on the inside, too, with heathered Navy Pier seats with plaid inserts and Race Red and Robin’s Egg Blue accent stitching. This color scheme carries on throughout the interior, including on the MOLLE strap storage system, which gets Navy Pier straps and Race Red zipper grips.
Heritage Limited Edition models don’t just add more power with the 250-horsepower 2.0-liter EcoBoost. They get upgrades like leather-trimmed seating, Oxford White door inserts, 29-inch all-terrain off-road tires, and classic Bronco script lettering over the front fender.
2023 Ford Bronco Heritage Edition looks like a real throwback
Heritage Edition and Heritage Limited Edition package offerings are similar for the 2023 Ford Bronco two-door and four-door, but there are some notable differences. For starters, both packages deck out the Bronco’s instrument panel in Oxford White with Race Red lettering, matching the distinctive grille. The Heritage Limited Edition swaps in 17-inch black-painted wheels with a dog dish center and Oxford White lips.
Whereas the Bronco Sport gets seven color options, the Bronco Heritage Edition will have just five color options to choose from. But, honestly, looking at it decked out in Race Red, it’s hard to imagine having it any other way. 2023 Ford Bronco Heritage Limited Editions are available exclusively in Robin’s Egg Blue at launch.
Folks awaiting the chance to fill their Bronco orders will have first crack at the Heritage Edition and Heritage Limited Edition later this year. And that advantage could be critical given that Ford will only build 1,966 Heritage Limited Editions each for the Bronco and the Bronco Sport.
Kyle S. Johnson lives in Cincinnati, a city known by many as “the Cincinnati of Southwest Ohio.” He enjoys professional wrestling, Halloween, and also other things. He has been writing for a while, and he plans to continue to write well into the future. See more articles by Kyle.