2023 Ford Super Duty Tows 40K Pounds, Gets 500 Horsepower

Can the 2023 Ford Super Duty tow? Oh, can it ever!

Photo: Ford

Ford made some big promises when it revealed the all-new Super Duty in September, and it’s backing those words up with some large, round numbers. For starters, the 2023 Ford Super Duty will be able to tow up to 40,000 pounds. Pardon the French here, but: Putain de merde.

2023 Super Duty leads HDs in torque, payload, towing

That 40,000-pound towing figure for the F-450 comes compliments of the all-new high-output 6.7-liter Power Stroke diesel, which puts up some ridiculous numbers of its own. Ford promised that the H.O. P.S. would set a new standard for diesel V8 power in heavy-duty trucks, and it comes through with 500 horsepower and 1,200 lb-ft of torque. If ever there were a time for Ford to drop a Super Duty Raptor, this is it.

The high-output Power Stroke is just the biggest and baddest in a four-engine lineup that’s crazy strong from top to bottom. Your new base engine is a 6.8-liter V8 that delivers 405 horsepower and 445 lb-ft of torque, an upgrade from the 385-horsepower 6.2-liter V8. The regular-output Power Stroke delivers the same output as previous years, and the class-leading 7.3-liter V8 gets an additional 10 lb-ft of torque to bring that total to 485.

The next-gen Super Duty can handle up to 8,000 pounds of payload

Photo: Ford

And there’s more. The Super Duty also promises best-in-class maximum payload of 8,000 pounds and several other segment-topping towing stats like 30,000 pounds of max conventional towing and 21,000 pounds of max towing for the F-350 with the Tremor package.

None of this factors in all the other big improvements with the 2023 Super Duty. Ford beefs up its beefiest truck with tons of tech, including industry-first features like a Tailgate Down Camera and embedded 5G modem. Even after dropping their next-gen HDs around the same time, the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra are already heading into 2024 playing catch up with the Super Duty. And that’s just where Ford likes ’em.