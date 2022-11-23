No Comments

2023 Ford Transit Trail is Bout That Van Life

Behold, the 2023 Ford Transit Trail

Ford’s new Transit Trail puts a fresh spin on the bestselling commercial van in America, aiming squarely at folks who love the great outdoors. The 2023 Ford Transit Trail harnesses the automaker’s familiarity with motorhome conversion, offering easy upfitting perfect for folks with a bit of a wild side.

“No matter the task at hand — delivering packages or enjoying life off the grid — customers can rely on their Transit to get the job done,” said Ford Pro CEO Ted Cannis. “Our decades of experience in the motorhome industry and insights from the van life community helped us design a vehicle that makes it easier for adventure seekers to start their next journey.”

Ford Transit Trail gets standard AWD, tougher tuning

Key to the 2023 Ford Transit Trail earning its badge name is the combination of a 310-horsepower 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 and Intelligent All-Wheel Drive. The Trail gets five drive modes, including a Mud/Ruts setting for tackling tougher terrain and a Tow/Haul mode for trailering a pop-up out to the campsite.

Well if that don’t just look so dang cozy

The Transit Trail can tow up to 6,500 pounds with its standard Heavy-Duty Trailer Package. It’s also a great option for moving gear and goods with a high-roof, extended-length body style that supports up to 487 cubic feet of cargo space. It can also accommodate items up to 14 feet in length and nearly 6.5 feet tall.

That space is made for upfitting with options like beds, shelving, and other essentials for van life. Ford also offers the 2023 Transit Trail with an Upfitter Package that includes upfitter switches, an AUX fuse panel, modified wiring, and even a bigger center console.

Transit Trail thrives at the campsite

The 2023 Ford Transit Trail rides 3.5 inches taller than a typical Transit and nearly 3 inches wide. It sits on 30.5-inch Goodyear Wrangler Workhorse all-terrain tires and boasts a tougher chassis perfect for whipping on the trail. Adding to its unique style are elements like a black grille, skid plate-style bumper, and cladding.