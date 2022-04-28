2023 Kia Telluride Debuts at NY Auto Show With Impressive Updates
When it debuted not too long ago, the Kia Telluride was immensely popular. In fact, the large Kia SUV won many awards from various publications and organizations. To build on its success, Kia recently revealed an updated 2023 Telluride at the New York Auto Show.
One of the most significant updates for 2023 is the addition of the X-Line and X-Pro models that add more capability and ruggedness to the Telluride. This includes increased towing capacity with Tow Mode, improved ground clearance, all-terrain tires, raised roof rails, and Downhill Brake Control.
Design changes include the exterior’s front and rear fasciae, elevated lighting, and bolder wheels. On the inside, the refreshed cabin has a more advanced dashboard and center console. The newly available 12.3-inch panoramic display screens are futuristic and come with standard navigation. Additional tech upgrades include a standard Wi-Fi hotspot, a larger multi-color head-up display, and an available digital key that is compatible with iPhone, Apple Watch, and Samsung Galaxy smartphones.
The Telluride has been known for its long list of standard safety systems, and that extends even further with the 2023 model. Notably, Kia has pointed out features like available Highway Drive Assist with Semi-Autonomous Hands-On Capability and Auto Lane Change technology. Of course, the 2023 Telluride also maintains its class-leading interior roominess.
While no official release date was announced for the 2023 Kia Telluride, many have presumed that it will arrive before the end of the year. We’ll keep you posted on any additional updates from the automaker.
