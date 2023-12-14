No Comments

2024 Cadillac Escalade Overview

Photo: Cadillac

For more than 25 years, the Cadillac Escalade has been the go-to vehicle for those wanting a high-class, large SUV that goes all-out with premium amenities. Now in its fifth generation, the 2024 Escalade arrives with no major changes.

Exterior

The new Cadillac Escalade maintains its large size, measuring 211.9 inches long and 76.6 inches high, which equates to a three-row, seven-passenger configuration on the inside. If that’s not enough room for you, consider upgrading to the Escalade ESV, which extends the SUV’s length by about 15 inches.

Notable standard exterior features on the 2024 Escalade include things like a panoramic power sunroof, automatic on/off headlamps, a puddle lamp that projects the Cadillac crest, a hands-free power liftgate, and rain-sensing wipers. If you move up to higher trims, you’ll find things like unique wheel designs and Galvano chrome body side moldings.

Color options for the new Escalade include: Black Raven, Crystal White Tricoat, Argent Silver Metallic, Radiant Red Tintcoat, Galactic Gray Metallic, Sandstone Metallic, Dark Moon Blue Metallic, Dark Emerald Metallic, and Black Diamond Tricoat (V-Series exclusive).

Photo: Cadillac

Photo: Cadillac

Photo: Cadillac

Photo: Cadillac

Interior

You’ll be surrounded by upscale features and materials as soon as you get inside the Escalade. Standard amenities include ambient interior lighting, wireless phone charging, remote start, a power-folding third-row bench seat, front-seat power lumbar massage, power-release second-row bucket seats, memory settings, a heated steering wheel, heated and ventilated front seats, heated second-row seats, leather seat trim, and tri-zone climate control.

If that extensive list of standard features isn’t enough for you, you’ll be pleased to know that higher trims of the 2024 Escalade include even more luxury. Some standard and available examples include perforated seats with faceted quilting, a wrapped steering wheel, illuminated door sill plates, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, and more.

Technology

Tech is where the Cadillac Escalade truly shines. The standard curved OLED display measures 38 inches total and, according to Cadillac, has twice the pixel density of a 4K television. Exclusive to Cadillac is the standard AKG Studio 19-speaker audio system with high-fidelity sound. But you can get even more premium audio with the available AKG Studio Reference 36-speaker system that creates a 360-degree listening experience.

The kids will love the available Rear Seat Entertainment System that puts dual high-definition 12.6-inch displays on the back of the front-seat headrests. This system comes with two 2-channel Bluetooth® headsets, two HDMI ports, and two USB-C (charge-only) ports.

Additional cutting edge tech features in the new Escalade include the augmented reality-enabled navigation system, in-cluster navigation, a full-color head-up display, conversation enhancement, and — of course — Super Cruise hands-free driving.

Photo: Cadillac

Photo: Cadillac

Photo: Cadillac

Photo: Cadillac

Performance

To haul an SUV as large as the Escalade, you need a robust engine. The standard on the 2024 Escalade is a 6.2-liter V8 engine that gets 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. However, you can opt for a supercharged version of that engine for an insane 682 horsepower and 653 lb-ft of torque. There’s also an available 3.0-liter Duramax Turbo Diesel that gets 277 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque.

Beyond pure power, the Cadillac Escalade offers available Magnetic Ride Control for a super smooth drive and an available Electronic Limited-Slip Differential that reacts to various road conditions to keep you safe and secure.

Safety

The 2024 Cadillac Escalade is exceptionally safe thanks to a long list of standard driver-assist systems on every trim. Standard systems include Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Trailer Side Blind Zone Alert, Forward Collision Alert, Enhanced Automatic Parking Assist, 3 years of OnStar Premium, Safety Alert Seat, HD Surround Vision, Surround Vision Recorder, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Reverse Automatic Braking, Teen Driver, Brake Assist, Rear Seat Reminder, Rear Pedestrian Alert, and Front Pedestrian Braking.

Notable safety features also include available Night Vision that displays a thermal image, a glass breakage sensor that activates the alarm when the rear vehicle glass is tampered with, and the interior movement sensor that detects unauthorized entry or movement within the cabin.