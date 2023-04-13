No Comments

2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV Overview

Photo: Chevrolet

The all-new 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV delivers sleek and sporty looks, a fun-to-drive feel, and a wealth of advanced tech features. With multiple distinct configurations for performance, range, and design, this all-electric midsize SUV places more power in the hands of consumers. The Blazer EV is available in 1LT, 2LT, RS, and SS trims.

Photo: Chevrolet

Performance and driving range

The Blazer EV is built on GM’s flexible Ultium platform, accommodating a wide range of range, horsepower, and drivetrain options. The 1LT trim is FWD-only and gets up to 247 miles of range. 2LT offers FWD and AWD, plus a max driving range of 293 miles. RS can be equipped with FWD, AWD, or RWD, and its range extends up to 320 miles. The high-performance SS gets up to 290 miles of range, and its AWD powertrain delivers up to 557 horsepower and 648 lb-ft of torque. The Blazer EV’s battery can be charged overnight at home, or it can add up to 78 miles of range in 10 minutes at a DC public fast charging station.

Photo: Chevrolet

Exterior design

With its wide, low stance and smoothly muscled body, the Blazer EV makes a decidedly athletic impression. Each trim level accentuates this look with distinctive exterior styling elements. At the 1LT and 2LT level, 19-inch wheels, body-color accents, and full LED exterior lighting come standard. The RS trim comes with black accents and 21-inch wheels. The SS receives a black contrast roof and 22-inch wheels. The RS and SS both showcase a front LED light bar with an illuminated bowtie emblem and animated lighting sequences. Eight paint options are available across the lineup, including Red Hot, Riptide Blue, and Galaxy Gray.

Photo: Chevrolet

Interior features

The interior of the 2024 Blazer EV seats up to five passengers, incorporating elements like soft-touch materials and turbine-like air vents inspired by Corvette design. The rear seats fold down to open up additional space in back, and an available presence-based liftgate allows easier cargo access. RS and SS trims add heated and ventilated front seats, a flat-bottomed steering wheel, personalized LED ambient lighting, and two-tone upholstery options like red and blue contrast-stitched Ecotex (RS) and Adrenaline Red sueded microfiber (SS).

Photo: Chevrolet

Infotainment and safety tech

All Blazer EV trims come standard with a 17.7-inch customizable color touch screen and an 11-inch digital driver display, both of which are integrated into the cockpit at easy-to-use angles for the driver. Meanwhile, GM’s Ultifi software platform allows for frequent updates to keep the SUV’s connectivity features equipped with the latest enhancements. Also standard for the Blazer EV are Chevy Safety Assist technologies like Forward Collision Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking and Front Pedestrian Braking, and Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning. Super Cruise hands-free driving tech and Advanced Park Assist are available on higher trims.

