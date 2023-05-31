No Comments

2024 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Gets Bison Treatment

Photo: Chevrolet

As if Americans needed any more off-road-ready trucks with jacked-up suspensions and ultra-wide tires, the Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 midsize pickup has received the Bison treatment, turning the already-capable machine into one that truly won’t quit.

Created in partnership with American Expedition Vehicles, the all-new 2024 Colorado ZR2 Bison is designed to deliver an even greater level of off-road conquering attitude, taking the fight to the likes of the Toyota Tacoma Trailhunter and Ford Ranger Tremor, and probably winning that fight by shoving those other trucks’ fenders in the mud.

Under the hood, the Colorado ZR2 Bison retains the same 310-horsepower, turbocharged 2.7-liter four-cylinder that drives the regular ZR2. Unfortunately, because the Bison adds a lot of heavy gear, that means towing capacity goes down from 6,000 to 5,500 pounds and hauling capacity from 1,280 to 1,050 pounds. Power goes to all four wheels via an 8-speed automatic transmission and 2-speed transfer case.

Additionally, the Bison’s exclusive full-width steel front bumper has reduced the Chevy truck’s approach angle. Fortunately, that’s about the end of the compromises. The ZR2 Bison’s ground clearance is raised from 10.7 to 12.2 inches compared to the regular ZR2, and its breakover and departure angles are improved too. Instead of three aluminum skid plates, it has five Boron steel plates, providing additional protection to the rear diff and fuel tank. The ZR2 Bison also features factory-installed 35-inch Goodyear Wrangler Territory Mud-Terrain tires, bigger than those offered on any other midsize truck. A full-size spare can be found in the bed.

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Those enormous tires required enlarging the wheel arches, moving the front axle forward, and widening the front and rear track. Consequently, the the ZR2 Bison is both long and wider than the regular Colorado ZR2. Inside, however, it looks identical except for the headrests and floor mats embroidered with AEV branding.

Chevrolet says the all-new 2024 Bison ZR2 will start production in the third quarter of the year. Orders will open in the fall, with pricing revealed at a later date. Expect an MSRP in excess of $60,000.