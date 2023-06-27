No Comments

2024 Chevrolet Equinox Overview

When it comes to popular family vehicles, the 2024 Chevy Equinox is one of the top picks on the market. With plenty of safety features, a versatile cabin, and efficient performance, it’s an obvious pick for families on the go.

The 2024 Chevrolet Equinox is available at the LS, LT, RS, and Premier trim levels.

Ready to Upgrade Your Ride? Benefits of Chevrolet Ownership

Power and performance

The Equinox boasts a 175-horsepower 1.5-liter turbo engine that pairs with a six-speed automatic for a smooth and responsive ride. Thanks to this dynamic duo under the hood, the Equinox earns up to 31 mpg on the highway or 26 mpg in the city. And for added confidence on the road, all-wheel drive is available on all trim levels.

Exterior

With curved lines and an aerodynamic profile, the Equinox sports a design that’s modern and appealing. The latest model of the Equinox freshens up its exterior palette with two bold new colors: Riptide Blue Metallic and Lakeshore Blue Metallic. And if you’d like to put a custom twist on your Equinox, just go for the available Midnight Edition or Sport Edition, available on the LS model. For a bit of athletic flair and bold red accents, choose the Redline Edition for your Equinox Premier model.

Interior

The Equinox has everything you need to stay comfortable on your daily drive. It offers five seats, along with 29.9 cubic feet of space behind the rear seats. Fold down the backseats to reveal 63.9 cubic feet of storage room. Plus, you can treat yourself to comfort in every season with automatic climate control, heated front seats, and a heated steering wheel.



On top of all that, the Equinox makes convenience a priority with wireless smartphone connectivity and a standard 7-inch touch-screen display. Upgrade for an 8-inch screen with built-in navigation.



Safety

Driver Confidence II Package now boasts Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert. This smart safety bundle is available on the LS trim and standard on the LT, RS, and Premier models.



Want to learn more about the latest Chevy models? Stay tuned to The News Wheel.