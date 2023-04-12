No Comments

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Overview

Photo: Chevrolet

The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 greets the latest model year with more standard features, additional customization options, and updated safety tech.

Choose from nine trim levels available on the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500: WT, Custom, Custom Trail Boss, LT, RST, LT Trail Boss, ZR2, LTZ, and High Country.

Exterior

The 2024 model year brings additional ways to customize your truck. You can now dress up the Custom, Custom Trail Boss, RST, LT Trail Boss, and ZR2 models with the Blackout appearance package. The latest Silverado also distinguishes itself by offering the Midnight Edition package on the High Country trim level. It adds bold black exterior features along with LED lighting and power-retractable assist steps. And on top of that, the Silverado now comes in two new exterior colors: Lakeshore Blue Metallic and Slate Gray Metallic.

As in previous years, the rugged Chevy Silverado 1500 delivers plenty of functional exterior features. It boasts a steel truck bed, best-in-class 89.1 cubic feet of standard cargo volume, a CornerStep rear bumper, and 12 standard cargo tie-downs. For more convenience, the Silverado 1500 offers a power-up/down tailgate, along with the six-function Multi-Flex Tailgate.

Interior

On the inside, the 2024 Silverado 1500 features a spacious cabin with 44.5 inches of legroom and 43 inches of headroom. Depending on the trim level you choose, its interior features run the gamut from practical to luxurious. For instance, the entry-level WT model boasts an easy-to-clean interior with cloth and rubberized surfaces, while the range-topping High Country model boasts comforts like leather upholstery, a heated steering wheel, heated and ventilated front seats, and heated rear outboard seats.

New for 2024, you’ll be able to monitor your backseat passengers’ safety habits with the rear seat belt indicator. The base-trim WT model also gained standard wireless smartphone connectivity and OnStar service connectivity.

Power and performance

While the 2024 Silverado 1500 hasn’t gained any new or improved engines, its powertrain lineup has received a few minor updates for the latest model year. Its standard 2.7-liter Turbo High-Output now bears the TurboMax moniker, but it still delivers 310 horsepower, 348 lb-ft of torque, and 9,500 pounds of towing capacity. The Silverado has retained its 355-horsepower 5.3-liter EcoTec3 V8 with no changes. The 420-horsepower 6.2-liter EcoTec3 V8 dynamo now comes with an active exhaust system and Sport mode. And finally, its Duramax Turbo-Diesel is now available on the ZR2, so you’ll have more options if you’re looking to capitalize on its 13,300-pound towing capacity.

Safety

Like many other Chevy models, the Silverado 1500 comes equipped with the Chevy Safety Assist bundle of tech tools, which includes six driver-assist features like Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, and Front Pedestrian Braking. For 2024, the WT model now offers available Front and Rear Park Assist, designed to take the hassle out of both parallel and perpendicular parking. Plus, convenient Adaptive Cruise Control is now standard on the High Country trim.

For the latest updates on the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, stay tuned to The News Wheel.