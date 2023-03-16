No Comments

2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV Overview

The 2024 Silverado EV RST Photo: Chevrolet

The purely electric Chevrolet Silverado EV isn’t just a battery-powered version of the classic gas-powered pickup. Here’s a look at what makes this truck so unique — and what it has to offer hard-working drivers.

The Silverado EV is available at two trim levels: WT and RST First Edition.

Exterior

The Silverado EV boasts a completely different design compared to its gas-powered counterpart. In addition to sporting a sleek, aerodynamic profile and a shorter front end, the Silverado EV also boasts a few handy exterior features that you won’t find on the combustion engine model. Under the hood, it features a weatherproof locking eTrunk. Thanks to its seven-gallon capacity, the eTrunk is spacious enough for coolers, toolboxes, tackle boxes, and carry-on luggage. On top of that, it also features a Multi-Flex midgate that allows you to carry longer items in the truck bed.

Interior and technology

While full details have not been released regarding the Silverado EV’s interior features, Chevy has confirmed that the cabin will be appreciably spacious. Thanks to its Ultium EV architecture, this pickup is roomy enough that passengers over 6 feet tall can comfortably ride in the backseat.

This EV truck also boasts the latest infotainment features. Up front, you’ll have access to a massive 17-inch-diagonal LCD infotainment system display, along with an 11-inch reconfigurable driver instrument system, and a 14-inch multi-color driver head-up display, designed to help you keep your eyes on the road by projecting driving data onto the windshield.

Power and Performance

The Silverado EV is anything but a stereotypical underpowered EV. The entry-level WT trim provides 510 horsepower and 615 lb-ft of torque, along with a towing capacity of 8,000 pounds and a maximum payload of 1,200 pounds.

If you go with the RST First Edition, you’ll have even more power and capability at your disposal. With Wide Open Watts Mode, it can pump out 664 horsepower and over 780 lb-ft of torque. It also enables you to tow up to 10,000 pounds and rocket from 0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds.



If you’re looking for more towing power, the Silverado EV will eventually receive a Max Tow Package that boosts its towing capacity to 20,000 pounds.

Safety

While Chevy hasn’t disclosed specifics about the Silverado EV’s standard safety features, it’s likely to come with the same six Chevy Safety Assist technologies you’d find in the Silverado 1500. In addition to that, we know it’ll come equipped with trailering-capable Super Cruise technology, designed to provide a hands-free ride on over 200,000 miles of roads in the U.S. and Canada.

