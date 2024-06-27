No Comments

2024 Chevrolet Suburban Overview

Photo: Chevrolet

The 2024 Chevrolet Suburban stands proud as the largest member of the Chevy SUV lineup. This three-row full-size model has been lauded as an optimal pick for big families. And with plenty of rear legroom, massive storage space, and plenty of modern tech.

Exterior

The latest model of the Suburban retains its signature subdued sophistication. LED exterior lighting boosts your visibility. Available power-retractable assist steps make it simple to enter and exit the cabin. And the available hands-free power liftgate makes it simple to access the cargo bay, even when your hands are full.

Interior

The Suburban is a true people mover — it seats up to nine passengers and provides 41.5 cubic feet of space, even with all three rows upright. Fold down the rearmost seats to access 93.8 cubic feet of storage room. And if you need access to all 144.7 cubic feet of cargo space, the Suburban makes it easy to flatten the entire rear seating area.

In addition to its spacious cabin, the Suburban boasts a variety of upscale and luxurious amenities. An available rear-seat entertainment system will keep your kids amused on long drives. Heated and ventilated front seats provide all-season comfort. And if you’re looking to add some sophistication to the cabin, opt for genuine leather seating.

Powertrain

Power your Chevrolet Suburban with three available engine options. It comes standard with a 5.3-liter V8 engine that pumps out 355 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque, all while enabling the Suburban to achieve its maximum towing capacity of 8,300 pounds. Kick things up a notch with the available 6.2-liter V8 engine, which unleashes 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. And if you’re looking for a blend of power and efficiency, the optional 3.0-liter Duramax Turbo Diesel engine delivers 277 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. All three engines pair with a 10-speed automatic transmission for a responsive ride. Available Magnetic Ride Control and the Four-Corner Air Ride Adaptive Suspension System ensure a smooth ride, even when the roads turn rough.

Safety

Like many other family-friendly Chevrolet models, the 2024 Chevrolet Suburban comes with a robust standard safety suite. Every model comes equipped with Chevy Safety Assist, a bundle of six features that includes Intellibeam automatic headlamps, automatic emergency braking, and lane keep assist with lane departure warning. For even more reassurance on the road, the Suburban offers the Safety Alert Seat, designed to notify you about potential hazards using haptic feedback. Other intelligent safety innovations include features to make maneuvering easier, like HD Surround Vision and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert.

For the latest Chevy details, stay tuned to The News Wheel.