2024 Chevrolet Trax Overview

The Chevrolet Trax has been fully redesigned for 2024. This affordably priced compact SUV is significantly larger and roomier than before, has a completely different look compared to previous model years, and comes equipped with an array of newly standard technologies. The 2024 Trax is available in five trim levels: LS, 1RS, LT, 2RS, and ACTIV.

Performance and efficiency

The Trax lineup keeps it simple for 2024, offering a single 1.2-liter turbo engine that delivers 137 horsepower and 162 lb-ft of torque. This engine comes paired with a six-speed automatic transmission and gets up to 28 mpg in the city and 32 mpg on the highway. Meanwhile, the newly lengthened wheelbase, a MacPherson strut front suspension, and Active Noise Cancellation technology work together to give the Trax a smoother, quieter ride.

Exterior design

For 2024, the Trax is 11 inches longer and 2 inches wider, and it’s also designed with a lower stance that results in a sportier look. LED headlamps, slim horizontal LED daytime running lamps, and a rear spoiler are included as standard features, and roof rails and a power sunroof are available on most trim levels. In addition, each trim has its own unique look, including bright trim and 17-inch machine-faced aluminum wheels on LT, black bowtie emblems and 18-inch two-tone wheels for 1RS, and a chrome-accented grille and black 18-inch wheels for ACTIV.

Interior features

The interior of the 2024 Chevrolet Trax is designed to feel more spacious, including new shifter and parking brake designs that take up less room. Second-row legroom increases to nearly 39 inches, while overall cargo space expands to 54.1 cubic feet when the rear seats are folded down. Each trim level shows off its own interior look, such as jet black/gray with blue accents for LS, jet black with red accents for 2RS, and jet black with yellow accents for ACTIV. Many amenities are available inside the Trax, including a power lumbar driver’s seat, push-button start, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, and rear-seat USB charging outlets.

Infotainment and safety tech

The Trax receives new infotainment features for 2024, including an 8-inch touch screen and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. LT and above trims receive an 11-inch touch screen and an 8-inch digital driver display. For safety, all Trax trims come with six standard Chevy Safety Assist features: Forward Collision Alert, Automatic Emergency Braking and Front Pedestrian Braking, Following Distance Indicator, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, and IntelliBeam automatic high beams. Adaptive Cruise Control, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert are available as well.

