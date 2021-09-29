No Comments

2024 Chevy Camaro Will Offer New Farewell Package

The 2021 Camaro LS and LT

Photo: Chevrolet

The Chevrolet Camaro is currently in its sixth generation, and the final Camaro in this generation will be the 2024 model. To commemorate the end of this era, the 2024 Camaro will offer a special-edition farewell package.

What does the farewell package include?

Photo: Chevrolet

Chevy has yet to give this farewell package an official name yet. However, so far, we do know that it will be available for multiple trim levels of the 2024 Camaro. It will likely add new exterior and interior features to the sports car.

Some rumors suggest that the package will also include the Magnetic Ride Control 4.0 and 668-horsepower 6.2-liter supercharged V8 engine of the 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing. However, it seems unlikely that Chevy will make any changes to the Camaro powertrain in its current generation.

The fate of the Camaro

Photo: Chevrolet

Right now, Chevy has not announced intentions to launch a seventh generation of the Camaro, which would make the 2024 model the final model ever. With that being said, the Camaro has long been a beloved option so it will likely return at some point in the future. And since General Motors plans to release 30 new EVs by 2025, it’s possible that the automaker will bring back the Camaro as an electric sedan for the seventh generation.

Currently, the 2022 Camaro gives you the choice between a 2.0-liter turbo, a 3.6-liter V6, a 6.2-liter V8, and a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 that reaches 650 horsepower. With the last engine and a 10-speed paddle-shift automatic transmission, the car can go 0 to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds.

EVs have a reputation for being weak in comparison to their gas-powered counterparts. However, given that the new GMC Hummer EV pickup reaches 1,000 horsepower and can go 0 to 60 mph in 3 seconds, this reputation is not always warranted, and the Camaro could actually be more powerful as an EV.

Once Chevy releases further information on the 2024 Camaro farewell package and the potential for future Camaro models, we at The News Wheel will be sure to let you know.