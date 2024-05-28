No Comments

2024 Chevy Trailblazer Trim Levels

The 2024 Chevrolet Trailblazer is an affordable small SUV that’s packed with family-friendly functionality. But if you need a little help deciding which model suits you best, check out this quick guide to how its four trim levels differ.

LS

The entry-level LS model delivers plenty of features at an affordable price. It comfortably seats five passengers with nearly 41 inches of legroom in the second row, so even adults can stretch out and enjoy the ride. Behind the second row, the Trailblazer provides 25.3 cubic feet of cargo space – enough to accommodate family essentials like strollers, groceries, diaper bags, and sports gear. Fold down the rear seats to access 54.4 cubic feet of storage room.



While some earlier models of the Trailblazer featured a 1.2-liter Turbo engine, the model currently features a 1.3-liter Turbo engine across the lineup. It delivers 155 horsepower and 174 lb-ft of torque and pairs with a nine-speed automatic transmission.

In terms of tech, the entry-level Trailblazer boasts an 11-inch diagonal touch screen and an infotainment system with wireless smartphone connectivity for both Apple and Android phones. On top of that, it comes with the Chevy Safety Assist bundle of driver-assist features, including Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, and Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning.

LT

Step up to the LT trim for a handful of additional features, including 17-inch High Gloss Black machine-faced aluminum wheels, available 18-inch wheels, and a range of other available features. These include a black grille bar, the Blackout appearance package, heated seats, a heated steering wheel, adaptive cruise control, and a wireless phone charging pad.

RS

The RS boasts a range of sporty touches, including a dual-outlet exhaust system, standard 19-inch wheels, black bowties, black fascias in both the front and rear, and even an available Crimson Metallic roof, if you’re going for a two-tone look. It also comes standard with comforts like heated seats, heated steering wheel, and a rear center armrest, which were offered as extras on the previous trim level.

ACTIV

The ACTIV trim ups the ante with additional style and functionality. It offers a Summit White roof for a two-tone look, along with a black mesh grille with Titanium chrome accents. It rides on 17-inch high-gloss black wheels and sports functional skid plates, designed to protect your ride from underbody damage while traversing rugged terrain. Plus, its suspension has been specifically tuned for better off-road performance.

To learn more about the 2024 Trailblazer, check out our model overview page.