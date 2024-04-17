No Comments

Ford Reveals Mustang 60th Anniversary Package

2024 Mustang 60th Anniversary Appearance Package is the swingingest

Photo: Ford

April 17 is one of the most meaningful days on the Ford holiday calendar, and not because it’s within striking distance of Rex Manning Day. It’s National Mustang Day, and this year marks the 60th anniversary of the legendary pony car’s debut at the 1964 New York World’s Fair. And what better way to celebrate than by launching a new 60th Anniversary package for the 2024 Mustang GT Premium?

Is It Time to Ride the Pony? The seventh-gen Ford Mustang is one of the best ever made

60th Anniversary Appearance Package inspired by the O.G. Mustang

Revealed Wednesday at a special event for fans at Charlotte Motor Speedway, the 2024 Ford Mustang 60th Anniversary Appearance Package hearkens back to the O.G. ’65 Mustang. Stefan Taylor, a senior designer at Ford, says that the original Mustang was the inspiration behind the new package and that the goal was to stay true to its character as represented throughout its 60-year history.

For the 60th Anniversary Appearance Package, Ford designers drew inspiration from the classic Mustang

Photo: Ford

Offered on 2024 Ford Mustang GT Premium fastbacks and convertibles, this package adds a mesh grille inspired by the classic and featuring silver-rimmed grilled nostrils, unique badges inspired by the 1965 model’s cloisonné badges, 20-inch Dark Gravity Gray-finished wheels with a Vermillion Red center cap, and optional lower bodyside graphics that evoke the original’s rocker panels. Driving home the connection between the original Mustang from 60 years ago and this tribute package is a classic Wimbledon White exterior color option with body-color mirror caps.

The 60th Anniversary Appearance Package will be available to order for the 2024 Ford Mustang GT Premium this summer and is limited to just 1,965 examples. Ford will announce pricing closer to its launch in the summer.

Mustang bears down on 11th year as world’s bestselling sports car

Several Ford Mustangs write out the number 60 on the pony car’s anniversary

Photo: Ford

Ford also revealed ahead of the 60th anniversary of the Mustang that its prized pony was the world’s bestselling sports car once again in 2023. With deliveries topping 59,000 worldwide last year, the Ford Mustang notched its 10th consecutive year of sales dominance around the globe. Ford looks to extend that to an 11th year as the next-generation Mustang launches in major and emerging markets like Australia, China, and Europe.