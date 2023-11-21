No Comments

California Special Returns for 2024 Ford Mustang

2024 Ford Mustang GT California Special convertible

Photo: Ford

Ford keeps upping the ante with the all-new 2024 Mustang, announcing this month the return of the California Special. This popular package will be available for the 2024 Ford Mustang GT, and it will offer distinctive exterior styling that sets it apart from the pack.

2024 Mustang California Special sports Rave Blue details

The 2024 Ford Mustang GT California Special boasts unique Rave Blue exterior details, including grille nostrils that frame its horizontal-slat grille. Rave Blue is also prominent in the lower-body-side graphics and in the exterior badges. But it’s most noticeable on optional machined-face wheels — offered with the available GT Performance Pack — that perfectly complement the overall striking aesthetic of the new Mustang.

California Special’s available Rave Blue machined-face wheels

Photo: Ford

The California Special adds to the interior aesthetic as well, dropping in Navy Pier and Ebony leather seats with Raptor Blue and Metal Gray contrast stitching. Other upgrades include exclusive GT/CS floor mats and a package-specific badge.

The California Special package will be available as a $1,995 upgrade for 2024 Ford Mustang GT Premium fastbacks and convertibles. Ford first launched the California Special in 1968, and it has periodically returned as an option over the past 55 years. More recently, it made its debut in Europe in 2022.

“The original California Special package was geared toward California’s optimistic and carefree driving culture. We’re refocusing on those elements for the 2024 Mustang GT California Special, which brings vibrant style that looks as at home on Colorado Boulevard as it does on the Pacific Coast Highway,” says Ford Mustang Brand Manager Joe Bellino.

The return of the Mustang GT California Special marks the latest major addition to the pony car’s stable. The latest-gen Mustang marks the debut of the Dark Horse, a track-oriented performance model that sports the most powerful naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 ever in a Mustang. Ford also recently announced the 2025 Mustang GTD, an extremely limited supercar targeting more than 800 horsepower.