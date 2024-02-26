No Comments

Ford Offering Matte Clear Film for 2024 Mustang

New Matte Clear Film gives the 2024 Ford Mustang a satin-smooth finish

Photo: Ford

Ford is offering a new factory Matte Clear Film option for its 2024 Mustang, a first for the legendary pony. The upgrade will be available to order on all fastback models beginning Feb. 27 with deliveries set to get underway in June. 2024 Mustang convertibles will get the option sometime in Q4.

New from Ford: The 2024 Ford Ranger gets more tech, high-powered Raptor trim

The Matte Clear Film upgrade gives the Mustang a satin-like finish and is available with all paint colors. Adding this feature deletes the hood accent stripe that comes standard with the 500-horsepower Mustang Dark Horse, and it’s not compatible with the GT California Special package, any exterior graphics packages, or the painted racing stripe option.

PPG engineered the Matte Clear Film to stand up to common hazards such as bird droppings and road salt, ensuring superior protection compared to vinyl wraps and a longer-lasting finish. It comes in at $5,995 MSRP and is protected by a three-year/36,000-mile warranty.

Matte Clear Film adds to highly customizable 2024 Mustang

Ford relaunched the GT California Special for 2024

Photo: Ford

Adding the Matte Clear Film option makes the 2024 Mustang perhaps the most personalizable that Ford has ever built. On top of a wide range of colors, stripes, wheels, and interiors, the new Mustang is available with a new Bronze Appearance Package and Mustang Nite Pony Package. Ford is also preparing to launch the 2025 Mustang GTD, an 800-plus-horsepower supercar.

“Mustang has been about driving freedom and freedom of expression for 60 years, and our new Matte Clear Film provides a whole new way for customers to make Mustang their own,” said Mustang Chief Program Engineer Laurie Transou.

This April 17 marks the 60th anniversary of the Mustang’s official debut at the New York World’s Fair. Last year, Ford announced that the Mustang is the world’s bestselling sports car of the past decade.