2024 Honda Prologue Pricing Revealed

Photo: Honda

The prologue for the Prologue is almost over. The all-new, all-electric Honda SUV will arrive in dealerships in March with an EPA-estimated 296 miles of range, the highest standard range rating in the class. That’s a good start for the first Honda EV. But what else can we expect?

Price and trims

The 2024 Honda Prologue will be offered at three trim levels:

EX – $48,695

Touring – $53,095

Elite – $59,295

These prices include a $1,395 destination charge.

EX and Touring models come with a single, front-mounted electric motor by default, which earn the best range of the lot: 296 miles, per the EPA, for a fuel economy of 99 MPGe combined. This is just shy of Honda’s previously stated target of 300 miles. Close enough.

The Prologue EX and Touring can be upgraded to a dual-motor configuration, this one powering the rear axle and thus giving the SUV all-wheel drive. The extra weight reduces the range to 281 and combined MPGe to 95. It also costs an additional $3,000.

The Elite gets the dual-motor setup right out of the box, but it’s also the least efficient. Range is 273 miles, with a fuel economy rating of 92 MPGe combined.

When you purchase a Prologue in the U.S., you may qualify for a $7,500 EV tax credit.

Performance and charging

Single-motor Prologue models are rated at 212 horsepower and 236 lb-ft of torque. This goes up to 288 hp and 333 lb-ft of torque with the second motor. No one has had the privilege of a test drive yet, but it’s reasonable to expect acceleration will be brisk.

Regardless of trim or drivetrain, every Prologue features an 85-kWh lithium-ion battery pack that supports DC fast charging rates up to 150 kW. Honda says you can get 65 miles of range per 10 minutes of charge, meaning it would take about 45 minutes to get the battery from 0-100%.

The automaker will also allow customers to choose between three Prologue charging packages to suit their individual needs:

Home charging station (Level 2), $500 installation credit, $100 charging credit Portable charging kit (Level 1/2), $250 installation credit, $300 charging credit $750 EVgo charging credit

In other words, choose whether to invest in home charging solutions or put the money toward public charging.

Photo: Honda

Standard features and tech

Every Prologue will come with wireless smartphone connectivity, wireless device charging, a Google-powered infotainment system, heated front seats with 10-way power adjustment for the driver, and 19-inch aluminum wheels, with wheel options going up to 21 inches. All models will also get an 11.3-inch central touch screen, 11-inch digital driver display, and next-gen Honda Sensing suite of driver-assistance systems.

Moving up to the Touring will get you a 12-speaker Bose sound system, auto-dimming rearview mirror and leather seating with memory. The range-topping Elite will have perforated leather-trimmed seats with ventilation, a head-up display, and heated steering wheel, plus some extra color options.

Space and comparison to Honda CR-V

The Prologue’s trunk space will be 25.2 cubic feet with the seats up and 57.7 cubic feet with the seats down. This is significantly short of the CR-V’s 39.3/76.5 cubic feet, even though the Prologue is about seven inches longer than the Honda bestseller. This is a result of prioritizing passenger space, as the Prologue will have 136.9 cubic feet of passenger volume. The CR-V has just 103.5 cubic feet, or about 25% less.

There may not be a lot of overlap between CR-V and Prologue customers, as the former starts at $30,850 at the base LX trim level, and at $41,550 for the top-level Sport Touring Hybrid (once again including that pesky destination charge). That said, with the $7,500 EV tax credit, the priciest CR-V models and most affordable Prologue models do find themselves directly in competition, especially for customers seeking electrified transportation.

Based on the major differences in cargo and passenger space, the CR-V seems better positioned for those seeking a two-seater that can also haul kids and teens, but is mainly used with the rear seats down for weekend adventures. Larger and eco-conscious families, on the other hand, should be better accommodated by the Prologue.