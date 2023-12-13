No Comments

2024 INFINITI QX55 Overview

Photo: INFINITI

The 2024 INFINITI QX55 is known for its sporty, coupe-like appearance and athletic performance. For the latest model year, this sophisticated crossover continues to up the ante with cutting-edge comforts and conveniences.

The 2024 INFINITI QX55 lets you choose from three trim levels: LUXE, ESSENTIAL, and SENSORY.

Performance and efficiency

Every INFINITI QX55 is equipped with a four-cylinder VC-Turbo 2.0-liter engine that churns out 268 horsepower and 280 lb-ft of torque. Channel that power by selecting from four drive modes, including options for better efficiency and a sportier ride. Create your own driving experience by tailoring the settings on Personal mode. On top of that, you can count on the QX55’s standard all-wheel drive to keep you on track, even when the roads get rough. And even with the power of all-wheel drive, the QX55 earns an impressive 28 mpg on the highway.

Exterior

The QX55 has carved a niche for itself thanks to its unique styling. Billed by the automaker as a “crossover coupe,” the QX55 has a distinctive aerodynamic profile, while retaining the conveniences of a hatchback vehicle. It stands out thanks to its striking digital piano key taillights, origami-like grille, and 20-inch wheels. The QX55 also sports heated power-folding exterior mirrors, auto-leveling signature cube design LED headlights on select trims, and illuminated door handles.

Interior

Although the QX55 is a compact model, it offers a comfortable ride with plenty of room for up to five passengers. Standard noise cancellation makes it easy to focus on conversations, while an available 16-speaker premium sound system lets you liven up your daily drive. Behind the second-row seats, you can store up to 26.9 cubic feet of cargo. Fold down the back row for up to 54.1 cubic feet of storage space. Choose the hands-free power liftgate for easy access to the cargo bay when your hands are full.

Enjoy comfort on your daily drive with available heated first- and second-row seats, as well as available climate-controlled front seats. It comes with standard leather upholstery and stylish touches like dark aluminum trim. Four-way adjustable driver lumbar support, a revised center console, and an updated cupholder design all make your commute easier.

In terms of technology, the QX55 provides a modern driving experience with a dual-screen infotainment system, complete with wireless Apple CarPlay and USB-based Android Auto compatibility. Keep your phone powered on with a standard wireless phone charging station. And rear-seat Type C USB ports allow your passengers to charge their phones when you’re on the road.

Safety

Like many models in the INFINITI lineup, the QX55 is loaded with advanced safety features. Standard Blind Spot Warning, Forward Collision Warning, and available Around View Monitor will help you stay aware of your surroundings, while ProPILOT Assist makes highway driving easier with advanced driver-assistance technologies. An available head-up display makes it easy to see your driving data without taking your eyes off the road.

To learn more about the latest INFINITI models, stay tuned to The News Wheel.