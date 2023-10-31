No Comments

2024 INFINITI QX80 Overview

Photo: INFINITI

The 2024 INFINITI QX80 is the pinnacle of the brand’s lineup. This three-row SUV gained new exterior options for the latest model year, but aside from that, it’s mostly a carryover model. Here’s a look at what this model brings to the table.

As in previous years, the latest model of the QX80 offers three trim levels: LUXE, PREMIUM SELECT, and SENSORY.

Exterior

For the latest model year, you can express your style with a range of new options. You can now dress up the QX80 Sensory with the Dark Chrome Appearance Package. It enhances your QX80’s styling with a dark chrome coating on the exterior trim, fender vents, and grille surround, along with a black mirror caps.

Interior

On the inside, the INFINITI QX80 provides room for eight passengers and up to 95.1 cubic feet of storage room with its seats folded flat. In terms of style and luxury, you can opt for leather seating in three colorways: Tuffle Brown, Sahara Stone, and Graphite.

The QX80’s tech tools include a standard INFINITI InTouch 12.3-inch infotainment setup features wireless Apple CarPlay and USB-based Android Auto connectivity. Standard Amazon Alexa connectivity gives you remote control over your smart-home devices and intuitive voice commands. Opt for the available 17-speaker Bose® audio system to spice up your commutes and road trips.

Powertrain

Enjoy a smooth ride with the QX80’s Hydraulic Body Motion Control suspension system. All models of the 2024 QX80 come standard with a direct-injection 5.6-liter V8 that pumps out 400 horsepower and 413 lb-ft of torque. It can harness that power to tow up to 8,500 pounds.

This V8 dynamo is matched with a seven-speed automatic transmission with Downshift Rev Matching for a responsive ride. You can also drive confidently with specialized modes for conditions like snowy roads and towing cargo.

Safety

The QX80 comes with a wealth of standard driver-assist features including Blind Spot Warning, Forward Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Backup Collision Intervention, the Around View® Monitor with Moving Object Detection, Lane Departure Warning, and High Beam Assist. It even comes standard with a few advanced features like a haptic feedback steering wheel that alerts you to potential hazards and the Smart Rearview Mirror, which provides a video feed so you can see what’s behind your SUV even when your view is obstructed by passengers or cargo.

Stay tuned to The News Wheel for the latest INFINITI model overviews.