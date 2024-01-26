No Comments

2024 Mazda CX-90 Overview

Photo: Mazda

The Mazda CX-90 now stands as the flagship model of the Mazda lineup. This three-row SUV is slated to replace the CX-9. But don’t fret — the new model is bigger and bolder. Plus, it comes with standard all-wheel drive and offers an available plug-in hybrid powertrain.

Exterior

While it’s not trying to rock the boat in terms of styling, the Mazda CX-90 is a smooth, streamlined, and pleasant-looking crossover SUV. Customize it with a wide variety of exterior color options: Rhodium White Premium,Platinum Quartz Metallic, Deep Crystal Blue Mica, Jet Black Mica, Soul Red Crystal metallic, and Machine Gray Metallic. Artisan Red Premium and Sonic Silver Metallic are available with an extra fee.

Interior

The new Mazda CX-90 offers a uniquely flexible interior. It can seat up to eight passengers, but you can choose seven- and six-seat configurations for easier access to the rear rows.

Standard interior features include tri-zone automatic climate control with an allergen-blocking pollen filter, and the Mazda keyless entry system. A standard 10.25-inch infotainment system pairs with wireless smartphone connectivity for easy access to your favorite apps. For more convenience, you can opt for the Driver Personalization System. Add some luxury with genuine Nappa leather upholstery with decorative Japanese Kakenui stitching.

Powertrain

The Mazda CX-90 offers three efficient powertrain options and standard all-wheel drive across the lineup. The standard Turbo model delivers 280 horsepower and 332 lb-ft, all while providing up to 28 mpg on the highway and 3,500 pounds of towing power. Step up to the Turbo S engine for up to 340 horsepower and 369 lb-ft, along with the ability to tow up to 5,000 pounds. If efficiency is your priority, consider the e-Skyactiv plug-in hybrid propulsion system. It delivers plenty of pep with a maximum of 323 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque, while also cutting your gas budget with 26 miles of electric range and 56 MPGe.

Safety

Like the rest of the Mazda lineup, the 2024 Mazda CX-90 comes loaded with driver-assist technology. It comes standard with Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane-keep Assist, and the Lane Departure Warning System. Upgrade to take some of the guesswork out of driving with Blind Spot Assist, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, and the 360-degree View Monitor, which features see-through view for a more comprehensive look at your surroundings.

To learn more about the Mazda CX-90 and the rest of the Mazda lineup