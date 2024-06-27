No Comments

2024 Nissan Kicks Overview

Photo: Nissan

The 2024 Nissan Kicks proves that you don’t have to sacrifice style when you’re shopping for an affordable new compact SUV. Its eye-catching design is complemented by high-tech amenities and exceptional fuel economy.

The 2024 Nissan Kicks is available at three trim levels: S, SV and SR.

Exterior

The Kicks stands out from the crowd with its bold, athletic styling and vibrant color palette. It’s available in seven solid exterior colors, along with five additional two-tone color options. On top of that, it sports a confident stance and dynamic headlamps that give it a distinctive glare.

Interior

The Kicks is a budget-friendly subcompact model, but it makes the most of its cabin space. Its Zero Gravity Seats provide ergonomic comfort for every passenger. Plus, it’s roomier than many popular competitors in its segment. Its five-seat cabin is ideal for families with children, and its easy-to-fold rear seats provide the versatility that busy drivers demand. With a maximum of 32.3 cubic feet of cargo space, you’ll be able to bring along plenty of luggage for a weekend trip.

Regarding tech tools, the Kicks comes standard with a 7-inch display on the entry-level model, and features an 8-inch infotainment system on the SV and SR trims. All versions of the Kicks come with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ smartphone integration, designed to give you easy access to your playlists and podcasts. And thanks to the available eight-speaker Bose Personal Plus sound system, your tunes will sound better than ever.

Powertrain

All models of the Kicks draw power from a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine that delivers 122 horsepower and 114 lb-ft of torque. It channels its power through an Xtronic CVT® transmission that delivers a blend of responsive performance and fuel-saving efficiency. Thanks to this dynamic duo, the Kicks delivers an EPA-estimated 36 mpg on the highway. And to give you extra confidence behind the wheel, the Kicks comes standard with features like Hill Start Assist and Active Ride Control.

Safety

If you’re looking for a smart, safe family vehicle that won’t break your budget, consider the Nissan Kicks. Every trim comes equipped with Nissan Safety Shield® 360, a bundle of driver-assist tools that include blind spot warning, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, and rear automatic braking, and rear cross-traffic alert, among many other features. On the range-topping SR model, you can even get a surround-view camera to help you stay aware of your surroundings.

Want to learn more about the Nissan lineup? Check out our coverage of the brand.