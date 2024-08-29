No Comments

2024 Subaru Crosstrek Overview

Photo: Subaru

The 2024 Subaru Crosstrek is a great SUV for adventurers on a budget. This adventure-ready five-seat model offers plenty of versatile space, an efficient powertrain, and a wealth of modern safety tech.

Exterior

Designed for outdoorsy drivers on a budget, the Subaru Crosstrek offers 8.7 inches of ground clearance, available roof rails, LED fog lights, and an optional power moonroof. Customize it by choosing from 12 distinct exterior color options. You can also choose the Wilderness trim level for exclusive eye-catching yellow exterior accents.

Interior

The Crosstrek boasts a practical interior with standard dual-zone automatic climate control and durable cloth seats. Upgrade your vehicle with the all-weather package for heated front seats, or choose the Limited model for an optional Harmon-Kardon premium sound system.The Wilderness trim is excellent for adventurers who get down and dirty in nature — its StarTex waterproof seating keeps your interior clean, while stylish Anodized Copper interior trim gives the cabin a rugged touch.

Powertrain

Every model of the Crosstrek boasts Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive. At the entry level, it comes standard with a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder engine that pumps out 152 horsepower and 145 lb-ft of torque. With this default dynamo, the Crosstrek can tow up to 1,500 pounds. Plus, it delivers commuter-friendly fuel efficiency, earning an EPA-estimated 34 MPG on the highway.

For a bit more muscle, you can upgrade to the 2.5-liter DOHC engine. It pumps out 182 horsepower and 178 lb-ft of torque. And when properly equipped, the Crosstrek can provide up to 3,500 pounds of towing capability.

Safety

Like all Subaru models, the Crosstrek comes with EyeSight driver-assist technology. It includes Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control, pre-collision braking, lane departure and sway warning, lane keep assist, and automatic emergency steering, all designed to help you avoid or mitigate accidents. Upgrade for more reassurance from smart tech tools like blind-spot detection and rear cross-traffic alert.



To learn more about the latest Subaru models, stay tuned to The News Wheel.