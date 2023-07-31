No Comments

2024 Toyota Camry Says Nope to Inflation

Toyota has launched the latest version of the popular Camry, the bestselling midsize sedan in the United States for 21 years running. It has a starting MSRP of $26,420, excluding a $1,095 destination charge, and can be optioned close to $40,000. Compared to the 2023 model, the starting price is just $100 higher — so despite having no new features whatsoever, the Camry can still claim to be beating inflation.

No new changes

That’s right, the 2024 Toyota Camry is identical to the 2023 Toyota Camry. That’s likely because Toyota is working on an all-new, ninth-generation model for next year, which we expect to debut at the 2023 Los Angeles Auto Show this fall.

Although Camry fans who were hoping for a 2024 update might be disappointed, there’s still plenty to love about the bestselling car. Below, we’ll do a quick recap of all its main features.

Trim levels

Being a mainstream sedan designed to appeal to people from all walks of life, the Camry has many trim levels on offer: LE, SE, LE Hybrid, SE Hybrid, XLE, XSE, TRD, XLE Hybrid, and XSE Hybrid. There’s also a Nightshade Edition offered at the SE grade. While the trim names are not very friendly to the dyslexic, their features are great for anyone seeking an all-around great commuter car or family sedan on a budget.

All-wheel drive is offered as a standalone option on every model equipped with the four-cylinder engine: the LE, XLE, SE, and XSE. V6-powered models get FWD only. Adding AWD comes with the additional option of a Cold-Weather Package including heated seats and mirrors, heated front seats, and a heated steering wheel, if not already standard at your chosen trim level.

Engine options

Most new Camry models combine a 2.5-liter four-cylinder with an eight-speed automatic transmission, developing 203 horsepower and 194 lb-ft of torque. Adding AWD drops the output down to 202 hp, but the Camry XSE AWD has 205 hp. Don’t ask us why.

Opting for the Camry Hybrid adds two electric motors, detunes the engine to 176 hp, and swaps the transmission for a CVT. Total output is 208 hp. Notably, neither the battery pack or AWD system compromise passenger space or trunk capacity.

Drivers seeking more excitement will want to check out the available V6 engine, standard in the TRD, which produces 301 hp and 267 lb-ft of torque. The Camry is one of the few midsize sedans still offered with a V6.

Fuel economy

The current Toyota Camry performs well in EPA fuel economy tests. The base LE model gets 28 mpg in the city and 39 mpg on the highway, while the LE Hybrid gets 51 mpg in the city and 53 mpg on the highway. And according to Car and Driver, it’s even better than that. “A four-cylinder Camry SE returned 45 mpg in our highway test, beating its own EPA rating by 6 mpg — and making it the most economical nonhybrid car we’ve ever tested,” writes C/D’s Caleb Miller.

Technology features

Every 2024 Toyota Camry is equipped with the Entune 3.0 infotainment system, which includes a floating touch screen (either 7 or 9 inches), standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth wireless technology, Siri Eyes Free, and two USB ports, including USB-C. Top available upgrades are a Wi-Fi hotspot, 9-speaker JBL sound system, over-the-air updates, wireless smartphone connectivity, and built-in navigation. At the LE and SE trim levels, the Camry’s instrument cluster is a 4.2-inch TFT multi-information display. ON the XLE and up, the display is 7 inches. Top trims get a 10-inch color head-up display as well.

Safety features

Like every new Toyota, the 2024 Camry comes with Toyota Safety Sense, a suite of advanced driver assistance systems. The Camry gets the 2.5+ version. Read more about that on our dedicated page.

Interior and cargo

Every Camry has an 8-way power-adjustable driver’s seat with lumbar support, and most also have an 8-way power-adjustable front passenger seat (6-way on the LE and SE). The SE probably provides the most value for shoppers seeking premium features at a low price, as it adds a leather-trimmed steering wheel and soft-touch leatherette-trimmed seats. However, every Camry is exceptionally well equipped. Standard features include power windows all around, keyless entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a rear seat reminder. The XLE and XSE are much more luxurious, however, thanks to features like a panoramic glass roof, wood inlay interior trim, multi-stage heated and ventilated seats, and genuine leather all around.

Passenger space is strong across the board, and cargo space is 15.1 cubic feet, which isn’t quite at the top of the class but nonetheless competitive.

The 2024 Toyota Camry may be unchanged from the previous model year, but it’s still got plenty to offer, especially at a price that beats inflation. If you need a new midsize sedan now, it’s well worth checking out. But if you can wait a year, you may want to try waiting for the 2025 model.