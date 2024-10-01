No Comments

2025 Cadillac XT4 Overview

Photo: Cadillac

The Cadillac XT4 is a great introduction to the luxury SUV segment. It’s a small SUV with a turbocharged powertrain, tons of cutting-edge technology, and upscale touches inside and out — all at a modest starting price of around $40K.

If You Want to Go Electric: Check out the all-new 2025 Cadillac OPTIQ

What’s new for the 2025 XT4?

The biggest change from the previous model year is the removal of the base Luxury trim. Instead, the 2025 XT4 is now only available in two trims: Premium Luxury and Sport. What’s interesting is that the two models only have an $800 difference in cost, with many of the features included being the same. What differentiates them are design elements and the Sport trim having more noticeable bolstered front seats as well as adaptive dampers.

Another update for this year is the standard inclusion of the previously optional Active safety package. This included helpful driver-assist tools like Speed Limit Assist, Side Bicyclist Alert, HD Surround Vision, Reverse Automatic Braking, and more.

Exterior

When it comes to style, the XT4 Premium Luxury features highlights like 18-inch Tri 5-spoke alloy wheels with a Pearl Nickel finish, roof rails with a Satin Aluminum finish, and a hands-free power liftgate. As mentioned previously, the XT4 Sport offers different exterior elements. This includes 18-inch Split 5-spoke Diamond Cut alloy wheels with a Deep Space Gray finish, Gloss Black roof rails, a Gloss Black mesh Sport front grille, and a front and rear Sport Fascia treatment.

Photo: Cadillac

Interior

Those style differences extend to the cabin of each XT4 trim, too. Both models have room for up to five people and, when the rear seats are folded down, offer 48.9 cubic feet of cargo space. Behind the rear seats is 22.5 cubic feet of room. Front legroom measures 44.1 inches while rear legroom comes in at 39.5 inches.

The Premium Luxury model has leather seating surfaces, and you can add the optional sunroof to let in sunlight and fresh air. Meanwhile, the Sport model features Inteluxe seats with sport accents, genuine Carbon Fiber or Linear High Gloss genuine wood interior décor, a Sport steering wheel, and aluminum alloy accented foot pedals.

Technology

When it comes to tech, Cadillac is going all out with its latest vehicles. The 2025 XT4 is outfitted with a massive 33-inch curved diagonal LED 9K display where you can access all of your important information, from navigation and traffic to music and more. This infotainment system also comes with Google Built-In compatibility and the ability to add available Amazon Alexa Built-In. If audio is a priority, consider adding the optional AKG 14-speaker audio system to your new XT4. There’s also an available Head-Up Display that puts vital vehicle details in your line of sight.

Photo: Cadillac

Performance and efficiency

Both 2025 Cadillac XT4 trims are powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that gets 235 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque (with premium gasoline). This helps the SUV go from 0-60 mph in about 7 seconds in the Sport trim. Fuel economy is considered average for a vehicle of its size, delivering up to 24 mpg in the city and 29 mpg on the highway. However, that dips to 23 mpg in the city and 28 mpg on the highway when you opt for an all-wheel drive model.

Safety

As mentioned prior, the 2025 XT4 is equipped with a ton of new standard safety systems that were previously included in an optional package. This means you get high-end tech like HD Surround Vision, Blind Zone Steering Assist, Rear-Cross Traffic Braking, Intersection Automatic Emergency Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, and more at no extra cost. The biggest letdown, though, is that the XT4 didn’t make the list of new Cadillac models to receive Super Cruise hands-free driving technology.