2025 Chevrolet Blazer Overview

Photo: Chevrolet

For the latest model year, the sporty 2025 Chevrolet Blazer gained new exterior color options to accent its eye-catching, sporty design. On top of its Camaro-inspired good looks, the Blazer boasts a wealth of modern tech tools, smart safety features, and the amenities that busy families need.

Powertrain

On the 2LT, 3LT, and Premier trim levels, the Blazer comes standard with a 2.0-liter turbo engine That delivers 228 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. This efficient dynamo earns 29 mpg on highway when equipped with front-wheel drive. For more muscle, step up to the 3.6-liter V6 engine, which comes standard on the RS model and is available on the 3LT and Premier trim levels. This upgraded dynamo pumps out 308 horsepower and 270 lb-ft of torque, all while earning 26 mpg on the highway. And when properly equipped, it enables the Blazer to tow up to 4,500 pounds.

Interior

The Blazer is a versatile five-seat SUV that offers 30.5 cubic feet of cargo room behind the rear seats. With that amount of space, it’s a snap to transport a stroller, some bikes, or some duffel bags for a weekend road trip. Simply fold down the rear seats to unlock all 64.2 cubic feet of storage room.

In addition to its practical cabin, the Blazer delivers both comfort and convenience. Available heated and ventilated front seats, leather upholstery, and a Bose eight-speaker audio system give the cabin a premium feel. And on top of that, the available 10.2-inch infotainment system comes equipped with wireless smartphone capabilities and Bluetooth connectivity.

Exterior

New for 2025, the Blazer now offers the striking Habanero Orange exterior color. Aside from this new paint option, the Blazer’s exterior remains unchanged compared to last year. It still sports its signature Camaro-inspired styling, standard LED daytime running lamps, and bold, angular taillamps. Customize its design by choosing from the sleek, blacked-out Midnight Edition and the bold, sporty Redline Edition.



Safety

Like all Chevrolet models, the Blazer comes equipped with Chevy Safety Assist. This bundle of tech tools includes six essential technologies, like Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning and Front Pedestrian Braking. Upgrade for even more smart tech tools like an HD Rear Vision Camera, Front and Rear Park Assist, and Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert.

