2025 Chevrolet Trax Overview

Photo: Chevrolet

The most affordable SUV in the Chevy lineup is the 2025 Trax, starting at just $20,400. This budget-friendly vehicle, however, goes big on style and still delivers some impressive features within its small yet comfortable interior.

What’s new for the 2025 Trax?

The Trax received a significant redesign in 2023, so things have mostly stayed the same for the 2025 model year. Notable updates for this version of the compact SUV include its capability to run on E85 fuel and two new exterior colors: Marina Blue Metallic and Cypress Gray.

Exterior

In addition to the previously mentioned new colors available for the Trax, you can choose other vibrant hues like Cacti Green, Crimson Metallic, or Nitro Yellow Metallic. However, if you want a more subtle tone for your new Chevy, it’s also available in Sterling Gray Metallic, Summit White, and Mosaic Black Metallic.

Each of the five Trax trims is outfitted with specific design elements that help the SUV stand out. The ACTIV trim features a monochromatic exterior with 18-inch Black aluminum wheels while the 2RS puts an emphasis on performance with larger 19-inch machined two-toned wheels, unique “RS” badging, and a Black grille.

Interior

Inside the 2025 Trax is room for five people and a cabin that can adjust to your needs. Behind the back-seat area is 25.6 cubic feet of space in the cargo area. When you fold down the rear 60/40 split-folding seat, the interior cargo space opens up to 54.1 cubic feet to utilize.

While you won’t find a ton of premium features on the base trim, due to its affordable starting price, the Trax can be outfitted with plenty of upscale amenities for an added cost. Depending on the trim, you might find things like heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, or remote start.

Photo: Chevrolet

Technology

The main attraction for the new Chevy Trax is its tech. Even though the standard touchscreen measures just 8 inches, you’ll also get standard tech like wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, USB-A and USB-C ports, Wi-Fi hotspot capability, voice command, and Bluetooth streaming for two devices.

When you choose the LT, ACTIV, or 2RS trims, the technology gets even better. This means things like an 11-inch diagonal HD color touchscreen infotainment system as well as wireless charging. All models come with OnStar One Essentials, a suite of features that includes Automatic Crash Response, real-time traffic and navigation, mobile app commands, and built-in voice assistance.

Performance

If you’re looking for an exhilarating drive with immense power behind the wheel, maybe don’t go with the 2025 Chevrolet Trax. At best, its powertrain would best be described as “peppy,” thanks to an ECOTEC 1.2-liter turbo engine that delivers 137 horsepower and 162 lb-ft of torque. But the goal with the Trax is value, and that’s what you’ll get with up to 28 mpg in the city and 32 mpg on the highway, helping you save money at the gas pump.

Safety

No matter which Chevy SUV you go with, you’re bound to get a suite of helpful driver-assist safety systems. The new Trax is equipped with Chevy Safety Assist, which includes:

Front Pedestrian Braking

IntelliBeam auto high beam

Following Distance Indicator

Automatic Emergency Braking

Forward Collision Alert

Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning

For added peace of mind, you can opt for a 2025 Trax trim that’s equipped with systems like Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, Rear Park Assist, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, and more.