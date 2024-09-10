No Comments

2025 Mazda CX-70 Overview

The 2025 Mazda CX-70 is a stylish crossover that delivers exceptional handling and performance. And thanks to its mild hybrid powertrain, it provides plenty of thrills without compromising on fuel economy. Here’s a look at the first-ever Mazda CX-70.

Exterior

The Mazda CX-70 stands out from the rest of the Mazda lineup with its blockier design and bold stance. It offers signature LED headlights, LED daytime running lights, and features standard rain-sensing wipers. Heated side mirrors keep fog at bay, while an 8.1-inch ground clearance gives you the confidence you need to clear obstacles in the road or on the trails.

Interior

On the inside, the Mazda CX-70 comfortably seats five passengers and offers ample cargo space. Behind the second row, it offers nearly 40 cubic feet of storage room. If you fold down the rear seats, you’ll have access to 75.3 cubic feet of storage room. And with nearly 40 inches of rear room to stretch out, the Mazda CX-70 can grow with your family’s changing needs.

In terms of tech and luxury, the Mazda CX-70 boasts three-zone automatic climate control, three-level heated front seats, and available leather upholstery. Upgrade for heated second-row seats, ventilated front seats, and a 12-speaker Bose sound system. Wireless smartphone connectivity and a 12.3-inch infotainment system display make it easy to access your favorite apps and optional navigation features on the go.

Powertrain

The Mazda brand is known for its commitment to agile handling and performance. The CX-70 carries on that legacy with its 3.3-liter inline-six turbo engine that churns out 340 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. Add confidence to your ride with i-ACTIV AWD, which adapts to changing road conditions as you drive. The standard all-wheel drive system even has a slight rear-wheel-drive bias, giving you a sportier, more confident driving experience. And when properly equipped, the Mazda CX-70 can tow up to 5,000 pounds.

Safety

Like the rest of the Mazda lineup, the Mazda CX-70 comes standard with i-ACTIVSENSE safety technology. These driver-assist innovations include Road Keep Assist, Blind Spot Assist, and Smart Brake Support. On top of that, it offers driver attention alert, driver monitoring, and Blind Spot Assist functionality.

