3 Auto Museums You Can Visit Online

You could view classic vehicles like this one while at home

Photo: National Corvette Museum

COVID-19 has made family outings and weekend activities come to an abrupt halt, but there are still plenty of ways to enrich your mind and have some fun — right from the comfort of your home. Many of the nation’s museums have made it possible to view their collections virtually, making for an exciting look into history. When planning your next activity with the kids, consider any (or all) of these auto museums you can visit online.

National Corvette Museum

After damage caused by a sinkhole in 2014 brought about worldwide attention to the National Corvette Museum, the location has been thriving, even going as far as creating an exhibit about the event and the vehicles involved. While the museum is temporarily closed due to the coronavirus, you can still make a virtual visit thanks to the power of Google Street View. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to enjoy the Corvette Café and its classic diner favorites like burgers, hot dogs, onion rings, and milkshakes.

Petersen Automotive Museum

Los Angeles is home to nearly 100 museums, but only the Petersen Automotive Museum has a vast collection of vintage vehicles, automotive art, and fascinating memorabilia. As part of its $125 million refurbishment in 2015, the Petersen added more engaging exhibits like an Xbox racing simulator and a spot dedicated to the Pixar Cars film series. You can “visit” the Petersen via Google Street View and you can even take a $3 hour-long livestream tour with collection manager Dana Williamson.

Lane Motor Museum

Thanks again to Google Street View, you can browse the quirky and oddly-shaped vehicles at the Lane Motor Museum in Nashville, Tennessee. Along with cars, you’ll see a variety of motorcycles, bicycles, and flying and floating contraptions. The Lane Motor Museum prides itself on having the most unique collection of brands you’ve probably never heard of, including Aero, Banham, and Jawa, to name a few.

If you’re able to access Google Street View on a television screen that will definitely enhance your virtual visits and allow you to see the smallest details. But even if you’re looking around on your laptop or phone, you’re sure to have a good time learning about vehicles from all over the world.