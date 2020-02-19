No Comments

3 Best Car Vacuums for 2020

Vacuuming your car’s interior is a great task to add to a spring-cleaning chores list

Don’t forget to vacuum your car’s interior this spring when you’re deep-cleaning your house’s interior. Here are three highly-rated tools to get the job done right.

HOTOR Portable Auto Vacuum Cleaner

HOTOR auto vacuum

The HOTOR portable auto vacuum is one of the best bangs for the buck, according to The Drive’s Review Team. At the time of writing, this bad boy costs just under $32, depending on what color you select. It has a compact design and an LED light, as well as a bonus paper filter and carrying case. Simply plug it into your car’s cigarette lighter to start deep-cleaning the cabin.

Armor All Utility Wet/Dry Vacuum

Armor All wet-dry vac

The next level up is the Armor All wet-dry vac, which has a capacious storage tank despite its pleasantly lightweight design. It gets a thumbs-up from The Drive. It has a 120-volt, 60-hertz motor, 2.5-gallon tank; a 6-foot-long hose extension; and a 10-foot-cord with built-in cord wrap so you can keep the cord free from tangles. It’s available from Amazon for just under $34, as of February 2020.

Shark WANDVAC

Shark WV201 WANDVAC Handheld Vacuum

If you need a premium handheld vacuum for small messes, Forbes’ Anthony Karcz recommends the Shark WANDVAC. He commends it for its lightweight design — less than 1.5 pounds, to be exact — as well as its multi-duster head and crevice tool attachments. And the single-touch empty and detachable dust cup features make it easy to clean. You can use it both in the car and in your house, due to its portable, versatile nature and its ability to pick up both fine dust and coarser debris. At the time of writing, you can purchase it from Amazon for just over $100.

Besides vacuums, here are five more helpful tools to spring-clean your car. And make sure to check out these helpful cleaning tips to make your car’s interior look its best as you drive into a new season of traveling.