3 Best Wiper Blades for Your Car

Time to replace your vehicle’s windshield wipers? It’s easy to feel overwhelmed by the number of options on the market. Here are some of the best wipers to go with based on consumer reviews.

For rainy climates

If you live in a region that’s prone to heavy rains, the Rain-X Latitude is a smart choice. These wipers apply Rain-X product to the windshield the first time you turn them on to boost visibility in rainy weather. And Rain-X Latitude is simple to install, thanks to a universal adapter that the manufacturer claims fits 96 percent of cars, as AutoGuide.com’s Jason Siu confirms.

For harsh winters

If you’re shopping for wipers that can handle winter precipitation, the Michelin Stealth Ultra gets rave reviews. These hybrid wiper blades use the brand’s Smart-Flex technology, which adjusts the blade’s curve to fit your vehicle’s windshield in order to enhance the blades’ efficiency.

A segmented hard cover shields the blades from snow and ice, while improving flexibility. Michelin has incorporated premium rubber with a special coating that translates to smooth and quiet performance no matter what weather you’re driving through.

The EZ Lok connector system helps speed the install process for compatible cars. But the system doesn’t fit some vehicles, as Siu points out. So, it’s a good idea to make sure the product is compatible with your vehicle before purchasing these blades.

For hard-to-fit cars

If your vehicle is hard to fit when it comes to wiper blades, TRICO Exact Fit will save you some time and hassle. These wipers come in every style — hybrid, conventional, beam, and rear — and a range of wiper lengths to suit a wide range of vehicles. The product also has a pre-assembled connector for painless installation, as Siu shares.

