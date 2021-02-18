3 Chevy Models Named Fastest Cars Under $30K
U.S. News & World Report has created a list of the “30 Fastest Cars Under $30K in 2021” to show that you don’t have to spend money on an expensive sports car to have a fun ride. The publication named three Chevy models to this list for having solid performance scores and sufficient horsepower.
Colorado
According to U.S. News, the 2021 Colorado has the optimal combination of performance, weight, and price when you choose the rear-wheel-drive WT trim and the 3.6-liter DOHC V6 engine. Paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, this engine delivers 308 horsepower and 275 lb-ft of torque. It also gives the truck a maximum towing capacity of 7,000 pounds.
Inside the cabin, the model has seating for up to four passengers and technologies like the Chevrolet Infotainment 3 System. The publication appreciates this system, which has a 7-inch touch screen as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capabilities. With all these features, the truck costs $27,880.
Silverado 1500
The 2021 Silverado 1500 also earned a spot on the list, specifically for the WT trim with rear-wheel drive, a regular cab, and a long bed. This is the only model that costs less than $30,000, with a price of $28,900.
The truck comes with the 4.3-liter EcoTec3 V6, which mates with a six-speed automatic transmission to produce 285 horsepower and 305 lb-ft of torque. Just like the Colorado, the Silverado 1500 features the 7-inch Chevrolet Infotainment 3 System, though this model only has three seats in its cabin.
Camaro
For $27,095, you can get the Camaro 1LT equipped with the available 3.6-liter V6. This engine works with either a six-speed manual transmission or a 10-speed automatic transmission, and it reaches 335 horsepower and 284 lb-ft of torque.
The sports car can fit up to four occupants and offers either a 7-inch or 8-inch infotainment system. Each system now has wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, so you don’t need to plug in your phone to use different features.
Each vehicle on the “30 Fastest Cars Under $30K in 2021” list may not be as thrilling as more expensive models, but they’re still speedy options for drivers on a budget.
