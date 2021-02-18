No Comments

3 Chevy Models Named Fastest Cars Under $30K

The 2021 Silverado 1500

Photo: Chevrolet

U.S. News & World Report has created a list of the “30 Fastest Cars Under $30K in 2021” to show that you don’t have to spend money on an expensive sports car to have a fun ride. The publication named three Chevy models to this list for having solid performance scores and sufficient horsepower.

Check Out the 2021 Chevy Colorado: Best features of the truck

Colorado

The 2021 Colorado

Photo: Chevrolet

According to U.S. News, the 2021 Colorado has the optimal combination of performance, weight, and price when you choose the rear-wheel-drive WT trim and the 3.6-liter DOHC V6 engine. Paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, this engine delivers 308 horsepower and 275 lb-ft of torque. It also gives the truck a maximum towing capacity of 7,000 pounds.

Inside the cabin, the model has seating for up to four passengers and technologies like the Chevrolet Infotainment 3 System. The publication appreciates this system, which has a 7-inch touch screen as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capabilities. With all these features, the truck costs $27,880.

Silverado 1500

The 2021 Silverado 1500

Photo: Chevrolet

The 2021 Silverado 1500 also earned a spot on the list, specifically for the WT trim with rear-wheel drive, a regular cab, and a long bed. This is the only model that costs less than $30,000, with a price of $28,900.

The truck comes with the 4.3-liter EcoTec3 V6, which mates with a six-speed automatic transmission to produce 285 horsepower and 305 lb-ft of torque. Just like the Colorado, the Silverado 1500 features the 7-inch Chevrolet Infotainment 3 System, though this model only has three seats in its cabin.

Camaro

The 2021 Camaro

Photo: Chevrolet

For $27,095, you can get the Camaro 1LT equipped with the available 3.6-liter V6. This engine works with either a six-speed manual transmission or a 10-speed automatic transmission, and it reaches 335 horsepower and 284 lb-ft of torque.

The sports car can fit up to four occupants and offers either a 7-inch or 8-inch infotainment system. Each system now has wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, so you don’t need to plug in your phone to use different features.

Learn More: An overview of the 2021 Silverado 1500

Each vehicle on the “30 Fastest Cars Under $30K in 2021” list may not be as thrilling as more expensive models, but they’re still speedy options for drivers on a budget.