3 Drive-Thru Holiday Light Displays in Colorado

Colorado boasts a range of family-friendly pastimes for the holidays. Whether you prefer hitting the slopes or staying inside watching Christmas movies and drinking cocoa, you’ll likely spend at least some time with relatives and friends to commemorate this festive season. If you’re looking for something to do with your crew, why not drive to one of these rewarding light displays?

Christmas in Color

It’s easy to catch the holiday spirit when you visit Colorado’s Christmas in Color exhibit in either Federal Heights or Morrison. You’ll see more than 1.5 million twinkling lights synchronized to radio music to enhance the experience. Each event is open nightly until Jan. 2, 2022, from 5:30 to 10 p.m. (closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. Admission ranges from $35 tp $60 per vehicle, and you can order tickets online.

To help spread the holiday cheer, both events will donate a portion of all proceeds to the Make-A-Wish foundation so critically ill children in Colorado can experience joy.

Christmas Light Tours

Okay, so it’s not actually a drive-thru light display, but if you really want a memorable experience, check out the Christmas Light Tours put on by Colorado Vertical. The tour takes you above the city of Colorado Springs in a heated helicopter so you can see the city’s lights from the air. Prices start at $104 per person and run through Jan. 1, 2022, but it’s a good idea to book ASAP to make sure you don’t miss out!

Parade of Lights

Colorado is known for its rugged and beautiful mountain terrain, and what better way to experience Colorado than on a Parade of Lights guided tour? Rather than driving around to look at Christmas lights, you ride in an ATV that’s decorated with lights while you look for wildlife and enjoy an exciting off-road trip.

Tours run from Dec. 26 to Jan. 2 and book up quickly, so it’s a good idea to get planning soon!