No Comments

3 Drive-Thru Holiday Light Displays in New Jersey

The Garden State boasts a menagerie of magical lights during the Christmas season. However, winters in New Jersey can turn frigid, which can thwart outdoor plans. Stay warm and dry while building great memories by attending one or more of these drive-thru and drive-by displays with your family or friends. You might just discover a new holiday tradition.

Skylands Stadium Christmas Light Show

Located in Augusta, the Christmas Light Show at Skylands Stadium is the perfect activity for a chilly, damp winter night. Drive through more than 1 million lights that extend over a 1-mile course. Stop by the new outdoor village to go ice skating, grab some hot cocoa, make s’mores, check out vendors from local artisans, and more.

The Christmas Light Show opens on Nov. 24, 2021, and runs through Jan. 9, 2022. Entry costs $29 per car and tickets are sold for specific dates and times. Tickets must be purchased online in advance; tickets will not be sold at the gate. There is no ticket required to enter the Christmas Village area.

Magic of Lights

Take in the twinkling lights at Howell when you experience the Magic of Lights drive-thru event at the PNC Bank Arts Center. More than 1 mile of animated displays will delight visitors of all ages. Park your vehicle and explore the Holiday Village area of the event before you head home. This zone now includes a petting zoo with goats, pigs and other animals for children to interact with.

The Magic of Lights event is open from Nov. 19, 2021, through Jan. 2, 2022. It opens daily at 5 p.m. and closes at 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday nights, and at 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights. Purchasing your ticket before Dec. 1 will save you a few bucks as prices increase by $5 after that date. Until then, a Monday through Thursday ticket will cost you $25 and an “any day” ticket is $30.

Holiday in the Park

At Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson Township, you can drive through a spectacular light display featuring 10 illuminated scenes paired to festive holiday music. Once you’ve finished the drive, you can park up and explore the new Merry Market Place Walk-Thru Experience, where you’ll find food and gifts, as well as Old Saint Nick and his jolly elves waiting to meet you.

Holiday in the Park runs from Nov. 15, 2021, to Jan. 9, 2022. Reservations are required for the Drive-Thru Experience. You can buy your ticket online for as little as $24.99 per person (includes entry to the park).